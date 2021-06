Jim Morrison’s sister Anne Morrison Chewning has reflected on The Doors frontman pretending that his family were all dead.The musician was found dead in the bathtub of his Paris apartment in 1971 at the age of 27. His official cause of death was listed as congestive heart failure thought to be brought on by a heroin overdose.Morrison’s sister Chewning has spoken to The Daily Beast in a new interview to promote The Collected Works of Jim Morrison, a book containing her late brother’s notebooks and musings, poetry, screenplay ideas and lyrics.The Doors star’s relationship with his family was not straightforward....