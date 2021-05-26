Why Wisconsin Badgers fans should know Beth Goetz, and why Rebecca Blank might consider her a strong candidate to take over as UW athletic director

Chris McIntosh has been mostly behind the scenes for years, serving as the deputy athletic director at the University of Wisconsin under Barry Alvarez. That will change, as McIntosh will be tapped as Alvarez’s replacement at a news conference Wednesday, according to State Journal sources. McIntosh, who joined the UW athletic department in 2014, was the person Alvarez wanted as his successor after McIntosh moved up the ranks and became Alvarez’s deputy in 2017.