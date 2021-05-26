Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Madison, WI

Why Wisconsin Badgers fans should know Beth Goetz, and why Rebecca Blank might consider her a strong candidate to take over as UW athletic director

By JIM POLZIN
Wiscnews.com
 8 days ago

There’s about a month to go before Barry Alvarez officially retires as University of Wisconsin athletic director, and it appears UW-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank is getting closer to finding his replacement. CollegeAD.com has reported that finalists are interviewing this week, and the website broke down a list of potential candidates.

www.wiscnews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
City
Butler, WI
City
Colgate, WI
State
Minnesota State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Connecticut State
Madison, WI
Sports
City
Madison, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicki Moore
Person
Rebecca Blank
Person
Barry Alvarez
Person
Chris Mcintosh
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wisconsin Badgers#Uw#University Of Wisconsin#Brevard College#Assistant Coach#Assistant Head Coach#Assistant Director#Uw Madison#Collegead Com#State Journal#Ball State#Clemson#Minneapolis Star Tribune#Missouri St Louis#Student Athletes Goetz#Interim Athletic Director#Deputy Athletic Director#Administration Goetz#Interim Coach#Northern Illinois
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Sports
Related
College SportsLa Crosse Tribune

Michael Burcin resigns as Badgers men's golf coach

Michael Burcin said he will resign after 10 seasons as University of Wisconsin men's golf coach. Burcin said he's leaving UW to spend more time with his family. His last day is May 31, and UW said it soon will begin a search for a new coach. The Badgers have...
College Sportswtmj.com

Barry Alvarez talks retirement, future of Badgers athletics

Since 2004, the UW athletic department has been led by the man who put Wisconsin college football on the map. Barry Alvarez announced in April that he would be stepping down as athletic director this summer. In 1990, Alvarez was introduced as the head coach of the Badgers football team....
College Sportsfootballscoop.com

Barry Alvarez has a new job lined up, per report

Back April, Wisconsin announced that Barry Alvarez would be retiring from his role as the Badgers athletic director. Alvarez stepped into the athletic director role while still serving as the team’s head coach back in 2004, and then decided to step away from coaching after the 2005 season. While the...
Madison, WImadison

Madison Black leaders criticize UW over athletic director process

Some Black community leaders in Madison are arguing that naming Chris McIntosh as UW-Madison’s new athletics director is a lost opportunity to address concerns of Black students, and that Chancellor Rebecca Blank did not adhere to her own guidelines in making the high-profile hire. Speaking for the Black Leadership Council...
Wisconsin StateDigital Courier

5 things to know about Chris McIntosh, Wisconsin's next athletic director

Chris McIntosh has been mostly behind the scenes for years, serving as the deputy athletic director at the University of Wisconsin under Barry Alvarez. That will change, as McIntosh will be tapped as Alvarez’s replacement at a news conference Wednesday, according to State Journal sources. McIntosh, who joined the UW athletic department in 2014, was the person Alvarez wanted as his successor after McIntosh moved up the ranks and became Alvarez’s deputy in 2017.
Madison, WInbc15.com

Chris McIntosh promoted as Badgers athletic director

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Chris McIntosh has officially been announced as the next athletic director for the University of Wisconsin. After first being reported yesterday that McIntosh would be promoted to Director of Athletics, UW-Madison made it official today. “Chris is a natural leader who loves the Badgers and cares...
Wisconsin StateJanesville Gazette

Wisconsin lawmakers consider banning transgender athletes

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Female athletes urged Wisconsin lawmakers on Wednesday to ban transgender people from participating in girls' and women's sports, while opponents of the Republican-backed measures said they were discriminatory and chasing a problem that doesn't exist. A broad array of more than 30 groups opposed the measures...
NFLPosted by
247Sports

Countdown to Kickoff: 94 days until Penn State football

Following a year that featured multiple stops and starts for college football, and incredible uncertainty regarding the 2020 season, Penn State is attempting to embark on a relatively "normal" 2021 campaign. The Nittany Lions rebounded from a disastrous 0-5 open last fall to finish on a four-game win streak, then used the Transfer Portal and another recruiting class to retool the roster.
College SportsScranton Times

Penn State planning full capacity at football in fall

Traffic jams, busy parking lots and crowded points of entry are coming back to Beaver Stadium on football Saturdays this fall. Only, nobody is going to mind as much now as they did back in 2019. Penn State announced Tuesday Beaver Stadium and other athletics venues on campus will return...
College SportsNews Channel Nebraska

Huskers and Huskies Meet Friday in NCAA Tournament

The No. 2 seed Nebraska baseball team (31-12) opens the 2021 NCAA Tournament on Friday night at 7 PM in Fayetteville, Ark., against the No. 3 seed Northeastern Huskies (36-10, 20-3 CAA). It will be the first-ever meeting between the two programs. The Arkansas Razorbacks are the No. 1 overall...
Penn, PADigital Collegian

Penn State football commit Drew Allar invited to Elite11 Finals

A Penn State commit has been invited to show his skills among some of the top quarterbacks in the country. Drew Allar, who announced his commitment to the Nittany Lions on March 8, received the 11th invite to the Elite11 quarterback competition finals. The event gathers the top quarterback prospects...
Wisconsin Staterepublic-online.com

Three key questions facing Wisconsin football after losing its top recruiter to a Big Ten foe

There never was going to be an easy time for Saeed Khalif to leave the University of Wisconsin football program. But Khalif, who’s been the Badgers’ director of player personnel for nearly five years, did pick a doozy of a moment to move on to a similar job on the Michigan State staff. Khalif’s departure came hours before the NCAA’s ban on in-person recruiting was lifted and days before the Badgers were slated to host a bevy of top-of-the-board recruits on campus.