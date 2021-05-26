Cancel
Kelly Clarkson talk show to move into Ellen DeGeneres’ time slots on NBC stations

By Cynthia Littleton
Chicago Tribune
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKelly Clarkson is set to benefit from Ellen DeGeneres’ plans to end her show after the 2021-22 season, with NBC confirming that Clarkson’s syndicated talk show will move into DeGeneres’ prime afternoon time periods by next year. In New York and Los Angeles, that will bring “Kelly Clarkson Show” to...

www.chicagotribune.com
CelebritiesThe Hollywood Gossip

Who Will Replace Ellen DeGeneres?

Last week, it was announced that Ellen DeGeneres' talk show will end after 19 seasons. Despite her declarations, the world cannot ignore the intense controversies that currently haunt the show. But from a network perspective, it's time for a talent search. Who will fill this timeslot when Ellen goes off...
Celebritiestribuneledgernews.com

Column: Ellen DeGeneres announced the end of her show. Then somehow, she made things worse

Here is an important fact of American culture: If you are going to quit your job simply because you're tired of it, you do not ask Oprah Winfrey to do your exit interview. If you are super-famous, as Ellen DeGeneres is, you might ask Savannah Guthrie, as Ellen DeGeneres did, but Oprah remains the goddess of difficult life transitions. If you need to take on the royal family, offer a mass apology, explain your side of a very messy situation or receive a public benediction, you talk to Oprah.
Celebritiesfoxbangor.com

Whoopi Goldberg’s Shocked Ellen DeGeneres’ Talk Show is Ending

Whoopi Goldberg was blindsided when we told her Ellen DeGeneres is ending her talk show … it was news to her. We got Whoopi at a COVID vaccination site Friday in East Orange, NJ and when our camera guy asked her reaction to Ellen’s announcement, Whoopi literally took a few steps back she was so shocked.
CelebritiesPosted by
KLAW 101

Kelly Clarkson’s Latest ‘Kellyoke’ Cover is a Twangy Reba McEntire Hit [WATCH]

Kelly Clarkson treated fans to a twangy Reba McEntire cover during the "Kellyoke" segment of her most recent episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show. Clarkson delved into McEntire's catalogue from the 1980s, performing "How Blue," which was the first single off of McEntire's 1984 album, My Kind of Country. The song was a hit upon its release, marking McEntire's third career No. 1 on Billboard's Hot Country Songs chart and the first chart-topper in a hot streak that lasted well into the '90s.
TV & Videoshotnewhiphop.com

Wendy Williams Shades Ellen DeGeneres Following Talk Show Cancellation

Ellen DeGeneres has officially decided to call it quits on her daytime talk show. The last year or so, TheEllen DeGeneres Show has been met with controversy due to the recent exposure on how she treats her staff behind the scenes. Following all the public drama and rumors, Ellen revealed, “Today I am announcing that the last season, season nineteen, will be my last season,” during a recent episode. Now, shade towards DeGeneres’s announcement comes from none other than fellow daytime talk show host Wendy Williams.
CelebritiesPosted by
TheThings

Are Kathy Griffin And Ellen DeGeneres Still Enemies?

Ellen DeGeneres may be behind one of the longest-running talk shows on television (The Ellen Show is already on its 18th season, although it will soon end) but that doesn’t necessarily mean that she makes friends in the business easily. Sure, she’s got a lot of close pals (including current ‘roommate’ Courteney Cox) but she’s also famously rubbed other celebrities the wrong way.
Ohio StatePosted by
WAKS 96.5 KISS-FM

Kelly Clarkson Features 8-Year-Old CEO From Ohio On Her Show

Demetrius Davis is a CEO — and he’s only 8 years old. Demetrius is from Twinsburg, Ohio. He launched Our Brown Boy Joy with the help of his mom, Luciana, because he was “inspired to make a difference and drive positive social change,” the website reads. The company aims to let “every young brown boy know just how special they are.” Our Brown Boy Joy markets products and toys to represent and empower young brown boys, it states online.
Real Estatefoxbangor.com

Ellen DeGeneres Drops $2.9 Million for Santa Barbara Bungalow

Ellen DeGeneres is never one to spare any expense for glitzy properties … which makes this $2.9 million buy all that more interesting. The talk show host just copped this modest yet modern Santa Barbara bungalow … a stone’s throw from the coveted Montecito Butterfly Beach and the famous Biltmore Hotel.
CelebritiesPosted by
Primetimer

If Ellen DeGeneres is going to use conspiracy-theory terms like “orchestrated” and “coordinated,” it might be helpful if she clarified her own accusations

"What exactly was orchestrated and coordinated?" asks Mary McNamara of DeGeneres' Today interview with Savannah Guthrie. "The accusations? And, more important, by whom? A few disgruntled employees? Twitter trolls? Audience members who were not chosen to compete for cash? I certainly hope she is not blaming the media, because a Warner Bros investigation found enough justification in early reports by Buzzfeed to fire the aforementioned executive producers. As she has said before, DeGeneres told Guthrie that she had no idea staff members were unhappy because the A-list guests always seemed quite pleased and the show had 255 employees who worked in different buildings. While the first has nothing to do with anything, the second makes sense. DeGeneres has an easygoing, highly accessible persona, and as she discussed in her terrific 2017 comedy special, this can make life a bit difficult. Especially, one imagines, for a woman at the head of a very high-profile and lucrative business that involves hundreds of people waiting in a sweltering parking garage for the chance to see her show live each and every day. Often with 'We love you, Ellen' signs." ALSO: Wendy Williams calls out DeGeneres for being ignorant of toxic workplace allegations: “We all know people who have worked there, including people here.”