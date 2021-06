GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. When the 64-team field of the NCAA baseball tournament was announced Monday, Kansas State was left out of the conversation. As Fitz explains, it's hard to know exactly how closely the committee considered K-State, but as Coach Pete Hughes pointed out, the Wildcats would have probably been in the field if they were a "name brand" in college baseball. It's OK to be frustrated but the bigger concern may be down the road if K-State athletics as a whole isn't considered a name brand if another round of conference realignment arises.