DeLand, Fla. – No. 9 Florida came up short in their final midweek game of the 2021 season, falling to Stetson by a 6-1 score at Melching Field on Tuesday night. Following a one hour and 15-minute weather delay, Stetson and Florida traded scoreless first innings before the Gators broke open the scoring in the second. After loading the bases on a pair of walks and a fielding error at first, Jacob Young put the Gators up 1-0 by bringing in Kirby McMullen on a ground ball to third base.