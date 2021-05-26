Cancel
Chenango County, NY

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Chenango, Madison, Oneida, Otsego by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-26 14:13:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-26 15:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Heavy rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Chenango; Madison; Oneida; Otsego The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Oneida County in central New York Northwestern Otsego County in central New York Southeastern Madison County in central New York Northern Chenango County in central New York * Until 315 PM EDT. * At 212 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Trenton Falls to near Taylor, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Law enforcement. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Utica, Eaton, Paris, Deerfield, Hamilton, Whitesboro, New York Mills, Yorkville, Brookfield and Augusta. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov
