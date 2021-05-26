Cancel
Centre County, PA

Special Weather Statement issued for Huntingdon, Mifflin, Southern Centre by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-26 13:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-26 15:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Huntingdon; Mifflin; Southern Centre A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT PARTS OF HUNTINGDON...MIFFLIN AND SOUTHERN CENTRE COUNTIES UNTIL 300 PM EDT At 211 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm over State College, moving east at 40 mph. Pea size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph are possible. Locations impacted include State College, Lewistown, Park Forest Village, Woodward, Boalsburg, Pleasant Gap, Lemont, Burnham, Belleville, Houserville, Pine Grove Mills, Milroy, Highland Park, Centre Hall, Yeagertown, Millheim, Ramblewood, Reedsville, Aaronsburg and Juniata Terrace.

alerts.weather.gov
