Officers responded to Family Dollar May 25 for a report of five children alone in a vehicle with the window closed. Inside was an 11-month-old infant and four children between the ages of 2-9. The mother said she left the children for a short time to go into the store to buy candy and bubble gum. The children were not harmed, but the Euclid woman, 24, was cited for child endangerment. Officers later reported the incident to child and family services.