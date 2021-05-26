Gift guide inspired by upcoming arrival of Baby Girl Sussex | Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
NEW YORK — It’s nearly time for the arrival of Baby Girl Sussex, and that likely means some new gear for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Peeks into their lives in Montecito, California, reveal some baby brands they’ve liked for big brother Archie, including Boden and J. Crew, and it’s clear their eco-friendly approach to human existence hasn’t changed as they await the birth of their daughter this summer.www.cleveland.com