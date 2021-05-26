Procedures Held During My First Year Glaucoma Fellowship

The glaucoma subspecialty is highly diverse in terms of surgical procedures, and in recent years, it has seen more progress due to the development of minimally invasion glaucoma surgery (MIGS) devices, which reduce the rate of complications and improve the postoperative period. However, its application involves a certain learning curve. Hospital Asociación para Evitar la Ceguera en México (APEC) in Mexico City has a two-year glaucoma fellowship. During the first year, different types of low- to medium-risk surgery are performed, so that in the second year more complex surgeries can be implemented. This video shows the mostly commonly used techniques, as well as intraoperative complications that may occur during the performance.