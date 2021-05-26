‘This Is Us’: Some Fans Believe Kate’s Boss, Phillip, Is Madison’s Brother
The season finale of This Is Us has come and gone and the Pearsons certainly went out with a bang. While most of the show seemed to tie up loose ends from Season 5 and provide fans with answers to some of their most asked questions, e.g. are Kevin and Madison endgame, there were a few things that came out of left field. For example, fans likely weren’t expecting that Phillip would make another appearance. But, it seems he is going to be super connected to the Pearson family in the future.www.cheatsheet.com