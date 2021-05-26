Cancel
TV Series

'This Is Us': Some Fans Believe Kate's Boss, Phillip, Is Madison's Brother

By Abeni Tinubu
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The season finale of This Is Us has come and gone and the Pearsons certainly went out with a bang. While most of the show seemed to tie up loose ends from Season 5 and provide fans with answers to some of their most asked questions, e.g. are Kevin and Madison endgame, there were a few things that came out of left field. For example, fans likely weren’t expecting that Phillip would make another appearance. But, it seems he is going to be super connected to the Pearson family in the future.

