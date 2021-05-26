Cancel
Movies

The ‘Saw’ Franchise Has Grossed $1 Billion Worldwide, Thanks to ‘Spiral’

By Matt Singer
 15 days ago
$1 billion buys a lot of games. With $15.8 million in domestic ticket sales and another $6.7 million worldwide, Spiral: From the Book of Saw has helped push the Saw franchise to a major box office milestone: The long-running horror franchise has now earned more than $1 billion worldwide. For sake of comparison, the Nightmare on Elm Street franchise has earned about $450 million worldwide; Friday the 13th has earned about $465 million internationally. Final Destination has earned $657 million worldwide, albeit in only five movies.

