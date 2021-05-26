The ‘Saw’ Franchise Has Grossed $1 Billion Worldwide, Thanks to ‘Spiral’

Spiral: From The Book of Saw is the latest entry in the Saw franchise and to be honest, it’s the first one that I’ve seen. I can only conclude that previous entries must be better, because a hit, this is very much not – Chris Rock anchors a horror movie that plays out like an extended Criminal Minds episode where everyone forgot to tell the director they were on network TV – the film goes all in on the gore in the opening act with a gruesome scene that will quickly be forgotten by the end – mainly because of the rinse and repeat repetitiveness of the film’s shock-calm-shock structure, you know what you’re going to get when you’re going to get it and there’s little in the way of surprise, even the villain is obvious from the second they walk on screen – you know who it is and the film doesn’t even try to hide it, it’s painfully obvious despite any attempts of misdirection.