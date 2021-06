On May 6, East Morgan County Hospital recognized the important role nurses play in our lives by celebrating National Nurses Day. National Nurses Day is the first day of National Nursing Week, which concludes on May 12, Florence Nightingale’s birthday, the founder of modern-day nursing. At East Morgan County Hospital, National Nurses week was started with the presentation of the annual Nursing Day awards on May 6. The annual Banner Health Nurses Day Awards are based on the Banner Health Nursing Professional Practice Model. The model drives nursing practice and structures within Banner Health.