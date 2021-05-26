Hope for the Bank Holiday weekend as the May weather improves

With a Bank Holiday weekend coming up, murmurings that the weather is going to improve are being met with “about time” rather than “I’ll believe it when I see it”. May 2021 has been rubbish. Wales seeing its wettest May on record, stretching back over 160 years. And still with a week to go. All these showers with hail and thunder making it seem more like April. Farmers and growers have been pleased to see rainfall after the dry, sunny but cold April. May has also been cool although when the sun does manage to break through it can feel, suddenly, much warmer.