Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

New Pupil Expander Used for Capsular Bag Support

By Alan S Crandall MD
aao.org
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn this video, we evaluated the use of the Xpand (Diamatrix), a nitinol pupil expander with a 6.7-mm internal aperture created from a laser-welded wire for a technique called iridocapsular capture. A cadaver eye study, as well as use of the device in surgical cases with weak zonules, showed the stability of the capsular bag / zonular complex during all of the steps of the phacoemulsification procedure, and up to IOL implantation. In pseudophakic eyes, stability was also maintained during viscodissection of the capsulorrhexis edge and irrigation / aspiration of Soemmering ring material, as well as mobilization of the haptics of the IOL out of the equatorial region. Owing to its design and material characteristics, use of this new pupil expander to perform iridocapsular capture is a promising technique in cases with zonular instability.

www.aao.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobilization#Phacoemulsification#Haptics#Material Design#Capsular Bag Support#Xpand#Zonular Instability#Pupil Expander#Technique#Soemmering Ring Material#Iol Implantation#Surgical Cases#Iridocapsular Capture#Pseudophakic Eyes#Video#Edge#Stability#Aspiration#Zonular Complex#Weak Zonules
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
Related
aao.org

B-Hex Pupil Expander for Complex Phacoemulsification

In this 1-Minute Video, Drs. Michael Henry and Deepak Edward demonstrate how to use a B-Hex Pupil Expander during complex cataract surgery. After synechiolysis, the device is placed in the anterior chamber to create a 5.5-mm hexagonal dilation. Its low profile allows it to easily enter in and out of wounds.
SoftwareSFGate

FastSpring Expands from Ecommerce to Support SaaS and Software Multi-Channel Commerce

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (PRWEB) June 01, 2021. Today, FastSpring announced expansion plans in their global commerce platform to support B2B SaaS and downloadable software companies with sales teams. FastSpring has always played a key role in helping leading software and digital goods companies sell globally by reducing the friction associated with global ecommerce by fully managing global tax and localized checkout on behalf of their customers.
BicyclesBikerumor

Snek stache your vitals and adventure kit in new collection of bike bags

Snek Cycling have released a new line bike bags and super neat storage solutions, helping to get the weight off your back and onto the bike. There are options here that will support big days in the saddle, as well as complement more ambitious bike packing setups; from the Stache Handlebar Bags, to the Vital Case Tool Holder, Small Parts Pouch and City Keys.
AgricultureThe Poultry Site

Farm Health Guardian expands team to support US business

As the Business Development Representative, Thomas will oversee the expansion of Farm Health Guardian from his Tiffin, IA, office to support livestock operations as they enhance their on-farm biosecurity. He is a go-to biosecurity advocate who brings more than 20 years of livestock production experience to the Farm Health Guardian team.
TravelPosted by
Gadget Flow

BT BAG versatile backpack expands to 70 liters and is great for business and travel

Get one everyday carry item that can do it all with the BT BAG versatile backpack. This expandable bag has an adjustable height and a storage capacity that can reach up to 70 liters. Moreover, it has a suitcase mounting strap that makes it great for leisure travel and business trips alike. Additionally, with a fully waterproof exterior, the BT BAG can handle a little weather. Not only that, but it incorporates air mesh material and a reinforced bottom panel so you’re always comfortable wearing it on the go. Furthermore, with a full, 180-degree wide-angle opening, this versatile backpack makes it easy to see what’s inside. Plus, it has a magnetic buckle and YKK zippers to keep everything safe and secure. Finally, with a designated laptop storage space and a side strap pocket, this bag helps you stay organized.
BusinessComputer Weekly

Mulberry bags Google Cloud support for data-driven sales push during Covid-19

Luxury fashion brand Mulberry claims tapping into the Google Cloud Platform’s (GCP) data analytics capabilities has led to a 25% uptick in sales despite the Covid-19 pandemic forcing the firm to close its bricks-and-mortar stores. The move to GCP followed Mulberry’s appointment of Neill Randall as the brand’s solutions architect...
ApparelHypebae

LOEWE Expands Its Flamenco Family With XL and Nano Clutch Bags

LOEWE has added new styles to its Flamenco range. Introducing the XL and nano clutches, these will make perfect additions to your designer bag collection. “I’ve always thought it had that energy to it; this idea of subtleness,” Jonathan Anderson commented on the latest Flamenco designs in a press release. “Blowing it up really showcases the nappa leather in its rawest and purest form.” Available in black, burnt red, warm desert and vintage khaki, the XL silhouette is lined with herringbone cotton canvas and comes with large top handles, allowing you to wear it as a tote or carry it as an oversized clutch.
Cell PhonesPosted by
Android Police

TWRP support expands to include even more Samsung, Motorola, and Sony phones

The last big release for the TeamWin Recovery Project was back in January, with the debut of TWRP 3.5. In addition to following some of the smaller tweaks to land since then, we've also been keeping an eye on the ever-expanding stable of devices that support the custom recovery solution. When we last checked in, that included some major handsets like the Pixel 4 and international Galaxy Note 10. Now we've got a lot more to add to that list with TWRP support arriving for a whole host of phones from Samsung, Motorola, and others.
SoftwarePosted by
Tom's Hardware

AMD Is Expanding Power-Sharing SmartShift Support to Linux

As reported by Phoronix, AMD is focusing on expanding its SmartShift ecosystem to support operating systems beyond Windows 10. AMD has released two patches this week that continue adding support of SmartShift's features to the Linux ecosystem. That's excellent news for Linux buyers who want to use AMD's shiny new PowerShift notebooks.
Broomfield, CObio-medicine.org

Flagship Biosciences Expands Tissue Image Analysis Capabilities at New Colorado Location in Support of Pharmaceutical and Clinical Clients

BROOMFIELD, Colo. (PRWEB) June 01, 2021. Flagship Biosciences, the leader in data-centric pathology and tissue analysis, today announced that the company has moved its headquarters to a new location in Broomfield, Colorado, just north of Denver. The office, at 11800 Ridge Parkway, will accommodate the company’s growth in digital image analysis support for pharmaceutical clients. It also includes room for the company’s growing clinical support team and a high throughput laboratory.
Cancertechnologynetworks.com

Your Custom Monoclonal Antibody Project

Monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) are a powerful tool against some diseases. Researchers can design and clone antibodies to attach to a specific antigen to target diseases including cancer. Finding the right antigens is not always easy and so far, mAbs have proven to be more useful against some diseases than others.
Retailretailtechinnovationhub.com

Marxent bags new e-commerce patent for Design from Photo tech

3D commerce venture, Marxent, has announced the issuance of a notice of allowance from the United States Patent and Trademark office for its Pinterest inspired Design from Photo technology. This will be Marxent’s third patent. The IP includes the ability to tap on a buyable product in an inspirational photo...
Aerospace & Defensenationaldefensemagazine.org

COVID-19 Expands Military Use of AR, VR Glasses

WEB EXCLUSIVE: COVID-19 Expands Military Use of AR, VR Glasses. Virtual and augmented reality glasses are being used by the services to more easily work remotely as the country continues to grapple with the coronavirus crisis. When the pandemic began in the United States in 2020, collaborating while remaining socially...
Cell Phonesship.edu

Ship expands use of safety app, rebranding it ShipShield

Shippensburg University launches ShipShield, and expansion and updated version of the Campus Shield safety app from 911Cellular. The Ship community utilized CampusShield’s COVID-19 health monitoring and resources tool during the fall 2020 semester. The university expands use to include the app’s safety and emergency features. Members of the campus community...
EconomyQSR Web

Popeyes uses 'green' construction tech to expand in Canada

Popeyes is expanding in Canada with the help of a green construction technology company, Nexii Building Solutions Inc., which is helping to build a British Columbia store in less than two weeks time, a news release said. The latest location, in Abbotsford, will open this fall and is among a...
Businessprovokemedia.com

Bladonmore Names New CEO & Expands To New York

LONDON — Bladonmore, which provides strategic communications advisory, executive coaching and creative content services to large cap clients in the UK, Europe, the Gulf and the US, has named Richard Carpenter to the newly-created role of CEO. The London-headquartered agency, which also has offices in LA and Dubai, has also...
ScienceEurekAlert

Novel SERS sensor helps to detect aldehyde gases

Prof. HUANG Qing's group from the Hefei Institutes of Physical Science (HFIPS) developed a surface-enhanced Raman spectroscopy (SERS) gas sensor to detect aldehyde with high sensitivity and selectivity, which provided a new detection method for studying the adsorption of gas molecules on porous materials. The relevant research results have been published in Analytical Chemistry.
Businesschannelvisionmag.com

Kentik, New Relic Expand Partnership

Kentik, a network observability company, has expanded its partnership with New Relic, the observability company. The initiative deepens New Relic’s full-stack observability into the network layer, giving IT operations, SREs and development teams shared context to resolve issues quickly. “When software fails, it happens in unexpected ways and at the...