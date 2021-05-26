Why This Iconic Summer Item Might Be Difficult to Find This Year

While I may have only lived in New York City for a few weeks now, I have been here many, many times in my life, and trust me when I say I pretty much feel like a true New Yorker now. One of the great things about the city is the incredible food. Any type of food you could possibly be craving - you can easily find it in NYC. There are certainly some types of food that New York City is known for, like pizza and delis, because let’s be real, pretty much any pizza place you go to or any deli you go to is going to be amazing! However, NYC has a few restaurants that are just ICONIC. Whether you live in the city, or are just visiting, you definitely have to try these restaurants at least once.