Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shopping

Why This Iconic Summer Item Might Be Difficult to Find This Year

By CJ McIntyre
Posted by 
Big Frog 104
Big Frog 104
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The shortage could affect everyone's summer celebrations. As we are starting to come out of the COVID pandemic, we've all experienced an item shortage at one time or another. Think about that trip to the grocery store last year when you couldn't find toilet paper, paper towels or Lysol wipes anywhere. The shelves were bare. We've had a quick gas shortage that caused gas prices to rise everywhere and now we can possibly have to add another item that might be hard to find this summer to the list of shortages.

bigfrog104.com
Big Frog 104

Big Frog 104

Marcy, NY
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

BIG FROG 104 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legoland New York#Hudson River#Classic Hits#Paper Towels#Part Time#Short Time#Covid#Cbs 4#Central New York#Rhinebeck Estate#Jones Estate#Fireworks City#Beautiful Locations#Store#Classic Films#Buying Fireworks#Blockbuster Hits#Lysol Wipes#Cvs Stores#Toilet Paper
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
CVS
News Break
Shopping
News Break
Gas Price
Related
Shoppingfroggyweb.com

Hot Items For Summer 2021!

When it comes to summertime there’s always those “hot” or must have items for the summertime. Here’s a list of the Top 10 according to Oberlo:. 1. White Twinkle lights (or as I like to call them white Christmas lights!) 2. Magnetic Car Sun Shade. I never had one of...
New York City, NYPosted by
Rachel On Trend

Iconic NYC Restaurants To Try This Summer

While I may have only lived in New York City for a few weeks now, I have been here many, many times in my life, and trust me when I say I pretty much feel like a true New Yorker now. One of the great things about the city is the incredible food. Any type of food you could possibly be craving - you can easily find it in NYC. There are certainly some types of food that New York City is known for, like pizza and delis, because let’s be real, pretty much any pizza place you go to or any deli you go to is going to be amazing! However, NYC has a few restaurants that are just ICONIC. Whether you live in the city, or are just visiting, you definitely have to try these restaurants at least once.
Shoppingclarkdeals.com

15 of the best items for an awesome summer

Summer is many people’s favorite season of the year. With warmer weather, school vacations and more hours of sunlight, there is plenty of time to enjoy the season’s best activities from grilling, to swimming, to relaxing in your own backyard. If you prefer indoor activities to beat the heat or you’re living with limited outdoor space, there are fun and interesting ways to enjoy summer from the comfort of your own home.
Old Forge, NYPosted by
Big Frog 104

Enjoy The Summer Solstice In Old Forge With A Lighted Llama Trek

Want summer 2021 to be memorable here in Central New York? Take the trip to Old Forge in the Adirondacks for a lighted llama trek. It's only an hour away from Utica. The "Summer Solstice Llighted Llama Trek" will take place at Moose River Farm on Saturday, June 19 at 8:30PM. All donations will benefit The Old Forge Library Garden Fund. The event this year is in memory of Kirsten Down.
Interior DesignDaily Times

KOVELS: Decorating is excuse to find unusual items

When decorating a room, it’s fun to include something out-of-the-ordinary. Perhaps you can find an unusual lamp or a modern painting, or a piece of furniture in a unique style. Try something new and go to an auction to see what is selling. Neal Auction Company’s recent auction was selling...
Shoppingthe-saleroom.com

Five floral items at Halls’ summer auction

Summer is here and what better time to buy floral-inspired objects?. The Summer Auction at Halls has a large selection of art, decorative items, furniture and jewellery to chose from. Here is a selection of five floral pieces to be auctioned on June 16. 1. Floral necklace. This multi-gem set...
Mason City, IAPosted by
KOEL 950 AM

An Iconic Iowa Ice Cream Shop is Reopening This Summer

If you've ever been to Mason City, Iowa, there's a good chance you've heard of Birdsall's Ice Cream Company. It's an adorable little ice cream shop that has been around since 1931 and is considered a treasure within the community. Located at 518 North Federal Avenue, Birdsall's has been closed for quite awhile now, but we're happy to report that that's about to change!
LifestylePosted by
Z107.3

Mainers Find Fourth Grade Humor in Every Day Items That Look Like…

Every once in a while it's okay to giggle at the stuff that keeps your middle schooler giggling. When you hear it's a man's world - well, here's proof. Honestly, there's gotta be something to this. Go ahead and try to go through the world without seeing a, uh...you know. This will make you pause the next time you go for some meatless sausage.
HobbiesPosted by
Big Frog 104

It’s The Outdoor Summer Season And Ticks Are Ready To Ruin Your Fun

I love to camp. Most weekends and all my vacations are spent at a local campground in Bradford County Pennsylvania. This is my 11th year as a seasonal camper. My dogs love it too. Well, two out of three do. My girl, Kaygo is not a fan of leaving the comforts of her couch at home, although she has no problem taking over the couch in my camper.
New York City, NYPosted by
Big Frog 104

Cheers! Alcohol To-Go Keeps Going in New York

Alcohol to-go will keep going a little longer in New York. Restaurants, bars and taverns, clubs, and arenas will be allowed to continue serving takeout cocktails and wine for another 30 days. The current measure, allowing for the sale of alcohol with take out food deliveries was signed by the...