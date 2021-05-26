Save on Gear You’ll Use All Summer With BioLite’s Big Memorial Day Sale
If you spend time outdoors, or have a buddy who camps, you’re probably familiar with BioLite. For the uninitiated, BioLite makes well-designed, rugged outdoor lighting, power banks, and headlamps that are designed to harness natural energy sources for smart off-the-grid activities. If you’ve encountered the brand on social media anytime lately, you’ve likely seen their “smart firepit,” which has helped them cross over from backpackers to backyarders.www.fatherly.com