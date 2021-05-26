Cancel
Parents Are Seriously Worried That Kids Lack a Sense of Imagination, Survey Says

By Devan McGuinness
There’s this idea out there that our kids don’t play outside anymore in the parenting circle. We hear parents talk about how they can’t get their kids off their screens to go sit in the sun or run around the neighborhood. And a new survey is showing that the concern parents are having is growing. A large majority of parents are worried that their kids aren’t spending enough time outside. Here’s what we know.

ABOUT

Fatherly is the leading digital media brand for dads. Our mission is to empower men to raise great kids and lead more fulfilling adult lives. From original video series and deep dive reports to podcasts and events, Fatherly offers original reporting, expert parenting advice, and hard-won insights into a challenging, but profoundly rewarding stage of life.

