Parents Are Seriously Worried That Kids Lack a Sense of Imagination, Survey Says
There’s this idea out there that our kids don’t play outside anymore in the parenting circle. We hear parents talk about how they can’t get their kids off their screens to go sit in the sun or run around the neighborhood. And a new survey is showing that the concern parents are having is growing. A large majority of parents are worried that their kids aren’t spending enough time outside. Here’s what we know.www.fatherly.com