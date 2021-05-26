Grad Walk tradition continues at Hays CISD

And beloved end of year traditions returned last week with cheers, applause and plenty of smiles. On May 21, numerous Hays CISD graduating seniors from Lehman High and Hays High traveled to district elementary and secondary campuses for the 2021 Senior Walks. This year, close to 200 seniors split into six groups, three per high school, and visited campuses that had been and are currently within their high school’s feeder pattern. Excitement filled the air at each campus as students not only celebrated the accomplishments of the grads, but also gained inspiration toward one day becoming a Hays CISD graduate.The event was equally fulfilling for graduates, many of whom got to walk through the halls of the elementary or middle school they had attended during their path in public education, complete with hugs and handshakes from many of their favorite educators over the years.