Gloucester, MA

Scott Energy celebrates 75 years of business on Cape Ann

Wicked Local
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGloucester-based home heating and cooling provider Scott Energy recently celebrated 75 years in business. At the time of its founding in the spring of 1946, the company — then called Scott Oil Co. — consisted of one man and his oil truck. During Ed Scott Sr.’s first year in business, he delivered 50,000 gallons and conducted service out of the trunk of his car.

www.wickedlocal.com
Massachusetts Statetheculturetrip.com

The Best Resorts in Cape Cod, Massachusetts

Cape Cod, a peninsula off southeast Massachusetts, is a year-round destination, with quaint villages offering opportunities to soak in the area’s natural beauty. Sunbathing and whale watching are just as readily accessible as dining at an award-winning restaurant and playing a round of golf. A Cape Cod getaway is one you’ll remember, especially at one of these top resorts – bookable with Culture Trip.
Gloucester, MAWicked Local

Cape Ann Artisans to host spring tour

The Cape Ann Artisans will once again be opening their studios to the public for the 38th annual Spring Tour from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 5-6. The tour is self-guided and includes 14 unique studios and 15 artisans covering a wide range of media including ceramic arts, painting, jewelry, mixed media, quilting, mosaics and weaving. To get a taste of the tour, art lovers are encouraged to watch the newly produced video that features one-minute cameos with each of the artisans. It can be found on the website, Facebook page and YouTube.
Rockport, MAPosted by
Rockport Bulletin

Check out these homes on the Rockport market now

Whether you're looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Commanding an ideal anchorage on Gloucester's coveted Eastern Point, 'Stoneacre' sits at tide's edge and floats above the water like a yacht in the harbor, the waves seemingly at arm's reach from every room, a cruise or sail just a moment away at the end of a deep-water dock with double moorings. Constructed of hand-cut granite block and set deep in granite ledge, the home is aptly named and built for the ages. An iconic presence for over a century, Stoneacre today offers a seaside estate without peer. Drive through the hand-carved wooden gates and enter a world where all is 'luxury, peace and pleasure.' The home's lavish scale'9+ bedrooms, 6 full baths, 4 half baths, 8 fireplaces, 10,000 sf of living space (plus 6,000+ sf of partially finished space on the 3rd floor)'is balanced by interior spaces of understated elegance and ease. With its immaculate grounds and fortress-like construction, Stoneacre offers the ultimate refuge and family compound at a time when it is needed most. Killybracken, an enchanting estate with expansive lawns and lush, perennial gardens, ensures absolute and self-sufficient privacy while enjoying stunning panoramic ocean views. The compound features an historic main residence, pool house, guest cottage, detached two car garage all built with the finest attention to detail. This estate is rooted in beauty and strength. Behind the high-quality craftsmanship of gorgeous granite, antique woods, and other natural stone finishes. First built in 1927 in the Arts and Crafts Style, the entire compound has undergone a painstaking and thorough renovation, making it ideal for modern entertaining. The compound features an historic main residence, pool house, guest cottage, detached two car garage all built with the finest attention to detail. This estate is rooted in beauty and strength. Behind the high-quality craftsmanship of gorgeous granite, antique woods, and other natural stone finishes. First built in 1927 in the Arts and Crafts Style, the entire compound has undergone a painstaking and thorough renovation, making it ideal for modern entertaining. The pool house with its all-season, indoor-outdoor pool is a true gem, offering additional living and entertaining space as well as an 8-person spa and steam room.This magnificent manor is secluded on one of the most eastern points of land in the continental United States yet has convenient links to Boston and can be easily reached by land, air and sea. Open 4/10 & 4/11 or by appointment. Register in person so that everyone can experience a safe socially distanced private showing experience observing Covid19 Protocol (complete Covid19 paperwork online in advance, masks required) Offers Due Tuesday 4/13/2021 by 5 p.m. This home was designed to maximize its secluded setting and framed against an idyllic backdrop of mature trees. Ideally situated to support walking access to all area amenities including Good Harbor Beach, Rocky Neck, Gloucester Stage including all area amenities in East Gloucester in particular Bass Rocks Golf and Tennis Club. Support your seasonal and year round appetite to get outdoors and enjoy an active lifestyle on the North Shore and enjoy enviable seclusion flavored with oceanic breezes and a dramatic landscape. This treasure is just minutes from downtown and offered in exceptional condition, featuring all new windows and doors, new siding, insulation, interior and exterior paint and so much more.
Rockport, MAGloucester Daily Times

Cape Ann news in brief

ROCKPORT— Rockport Public Library hosts a Zoom Pop-up Art class on Saturday, May 22, with animator Lottie Reiniger, a pioneer of silhouette animation. Create your own shadow box theater using a story you already know or one from your imagination, as well as making silhouettes of characters and props. Kits for this project are provided by the library and may be picked up any time after registration. Bring the kit to class along with a pencil, markers, glue stick, tape, scissors, and flashlight. This event is sponsored by the Friends of the Rockport Public Library. Kits are limited, so register early at https://rockportlibrary.org/events/ to reserve yours and and your Zoom login information.
Gloucester, MAGloucester Daily Times

Around Cape Ann: Art associations opening this weekend

Artworks of all kinds will be available for viewing in diverse shows on Cape Ann as spring ushers in the opening of local arts associations. Celebrating its 99th season, the North Shore Arts Association will present opening shows featuring its artist members, associate artist members, and an exhibition of contemporary works. These shows are free to the public at its galleries at 11 Pirates Lane in East Gloucester, starting Saturday. May 15.
Rockport, MAWicked Local

Care Dimensions celebrates Cape Ann nurses

Care Dimensions recently celebrated National Nurses Week, May 6-12, by honoring its 301 nurses, many of whom are board certified in hospice and palliative care. They recognized the following nurses for their professionalism, leadership and commitment to excellence in patient care at Care Dimensions: Jacquelyn Doucette, Patricia A. McCarthy and Cindy A. Sedaker, of Essex; Amy Bartlett, Patricia Burnham, Bobbi-Jo S. Gately, Caterina A. Palazzolo, Michelle Redmond, Jennifer L. Sawyer, Tracy Sullivan and Rachael E. White, of Gloucester; Elizabeth J. Parker and Jeanne M. Stanton of Manchester-by-the-Sea; and Sybil C. Darcy, Laurie Eliot and Mary E. Niemi, of Rockport.
Salem, MASalem News

Column: Choices for a historic maritime deep-water port

Salem has a rich maritime history due to its deep-water port and technological excellence in using the wind to power its fleet of 18th- and 19th-century global trading vessels. At that time, wharves crowded the harbor as far as the eye could see, with dockworkers loading and unloading cargo. Sea trade made Salem the richest city in the United States on a per capita basis, at the turn of the 19th century. Today there is one remaining deep-water dock, located by the Salem Harbor Station, Footprint Power. This port and the undeveloped land behind it are the keys to a future maritime industry – offshore wind.
Gloucester, MAGloucester Daily Times

Gloucester High, partners offering free machinist classes

As the country’s manufacturing industry experiences a talent shortage, a neighboring college is partnering with Gloucester High School to help students tune their skills as they prepare to enter the workforce. Through a partnership between North Shore Community College, Gloucester High School and MassHire-North Shore Career Center, students will be...
Essex County, MAWicked Local

Salem Maritime receives grant to teach about slavery in Essex County

Salem Maritime National Historic Site is one of 32 parks and park partners to receive an Open OutDoors for Kids Hybrid Learning grant from the National Park Foundation, which works in partnership with the National Park Service and the park partner community to ensure that national parks reach their fullest potential and connect with as many people as possible.
Gloucester, MAGloucester Daily Times

Cape Ann people in the news

People items should be sent to the Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St., Gloucester, MA 01930, via email to aholbrook@gloucestertimes.com or faxed to 978-282-4397. College graduation and dean’s list items should come directly from the school. ¢¢¢. Beauport Hotel Gloucester is pleased to announce that this week’s Artist In Residence...
Maine Stateartfixdaily.com

Cape Ann and Monhegan Island Vistas: Contrasted New England Art Colonies on View this Summer in Maine

Cape Ann and Monhegan Island Vistas: Contrasted New England Art Colonies will explore the relationship between the historic and still-thriving art colonies of Monhegan, Maine, and Cape Ann, Massachusetts, featuring the work of artists connected with both places. Organized in collaboration with the Cape Ann Museum, this exhibition will be on view at the Monhegan Museum of Art & History, Monhegan Island, Maine, from July 1 through September 30, 2021.
Gloucester, MAMilford Daily News

Cape Ann Museum connects its patrons with history

Who hasn’t had moments of self-examination during the past year?. “We had wonderful resources, and no way of sharing them,” says Cape Ann Museum’s director, Oliver Barker, recalling the time last spring when museums worldwide were forced to close. “Prior to the pandemic, we were analog,” he says. “We needed to find a way to use art, past and present, to engage people. We started by looking at what happened on Cape Ann in 1918.”
Gloucester, MAGloucester Daily Times

Letter: Museum work a welcome change

This resident of Gloucester feels like she should make a statement of opinion concerning the Cape Ann Museum Green, in light of the latest written attack on it by our esteemed “Fishtown Local” Gordon Baird. For decades I’ve admired the Babson House located on Grant Circle, even though, along with...
Gloucester, MAGloucester Daily Times

Letter: Honoring Cape Ann's place in art, history

Next month, we look forward to welcoming the community to our official public opening of Cape Ann Museum Green, a celebration that was delayed by the pandemic but will be an important event for everyone to experience the property that unites the contemporary Janet & William Ellery James Center with three of the city’s beloved historic buildings: White Ellery House (1710), the Babson-Alling House (c. 1740), and the adjacent Barn (c. 1740)
Gloucester, MAGloucester Daily Times

Staff shortage hindering hospitality biz

While those in Cape Ann’s hospitality industry were hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, some are having a better spring now than in 2019. And with summer right around the corner, things are only set to get busier. The fly in the soup is that there’s no staff to be...
Gloucester, MAGloucester Daily Times

Around Cape Ann: A photographic poem on exhibit

Antony Ohman, an artist and gardener living in Gloucester, is about to have his first solo show. Ohman will present a "photographic poem," a series of 18 photos, in the exhibition "Images As Objects of the Imaginary" at Jane Deering Gallery at 19 Pleasant St., Gloucester. The opening reception will be Friday, May 7, from 5 to 8 p.m.