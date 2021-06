Greg Hanninen, of Shakopee, passed away May 14, 2021 at the age of 69. He was a loving husband, father and grandpa. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at 11:00 AM with visitation from 9:30 – 11:00 AM at Ballard-Sunder Funeral & Cremation (4565 Pleasant St. SE) in Prior Lake. Pastor Diana Hunstad will preside, and Terry Hanninen will act as urn bearer.