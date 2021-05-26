10 Rules Of Etiquette For Purveyors Of Learning & Development Programs

Sir Lennington's Rules Of Etiquette For L&D Professionals. Etiquette is an art not lost on those who strive for excellence and the highest regard from one’s peers and for one’s self. It is a skill of gentility, a decorum of conduct, which honed over time becomes a form of generosity bestowed upon one’s circle of society. Indeed, it is a gift one gives to others. Some may not receive it as such, and upon them we shall not cast a harsh eye. Those who do accept the effort of our benevolence shall often respond by elevating the standard by which they interact with others. In this way, etiquette is contagious (metaphorically speaking, of course) among communities and can be both taught and learned. By adhering to the guidance in handbooks such as this, it will become quite second nature as you improve in skillfulness. May we all aspire to continue our pursuit toward a perpetual politeness!