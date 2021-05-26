Cancel
Career Development & Advice

10 Rules Of Etiquette For Purveyors Of Learning & Development Programs

Cover picture for the articleSir Lennington's Rules Of Etiquette For L&D Professionals. Etiquette is an art not lost on those who strive for excellence and the highest regard from one’s peers and for one’s self. It is a skill of gentility, a decorum of conduct, which honed over time becomes a form of generosity bestowed upon one’s circle of society. Indeed, it is a gift one gives to others. Some may not receive it as such, and upon them we shall not cast a harsh eye. Those who do accept the effort of our benevolence shall often respond by elevating the standard by which they interact with others. In this way, etiquette is contagious (metaphorically speaking, of course) among communities and can be both taught and learned. By adhering to the guidance in handbooks such as this, it will become quite second nature as you improve in skillfulness. May we all aspire to continue our pursuit toward a perpetual politeness!

Career Development & Advice
Economy

10 Rules Of Etiquette For Learners In The Polite Society Of A Business

Sir Lennington's Rules Of Etiquette For Online Learners. Let it be clarified that this handbook (which is available for download) outlines two separate sets of etiquette – one for those who practice learning and development as a profession and another for those for whom assignments of learning have been set forth. Both sections may be read in their entirety or taken in smaller doses, absorbing perhaps only a rule or two a day, if one wishes to modestly practice a single manner before advancing to another. Certainly, it is expected that you return to restudy these rules repeatedly, as it will take some allotment of time before you have committed each to memory and have fully incorporated them into your daily disposition and deportment.
HackerNoon

The Right Way to Learn to Program

There’s so much new and dense technical information coming at you when you begin learning to program. How do you learn and retain it all?. That’s a question I’ve asked myself many times on my own programming journey. In an attempt to find an answer, I’ve experimented with many learning tactics along the way. However one stands out among the rest. I call it the apply first, study second approach.
8 Social Media Etiquette Rules That Apply In Online Training

Social Media Etiquette: How To Play Fair In Online Training. When you consider corporate social media practices, there are two elements. One, appropriate behavior within the office, and two, suitable etiquette for training. Similarly, there are two angles for social media in online training. You could focus on teaching your team how to use social media the right way. Or you could be more concerned with guidelines that apply to them during online training sessions. For example, you might not want them using their phones in the middle of an online training module. Or you could be more focused on teaching them how to operate your brand accounts. In this article, I’m focusing on the latter by highlighting 8 social media etiquette rules that apply in online training.
Finding Balance in Professional Learning & Development

It has definitely been a challenging school year. But with all of the challenges that we faced, we had the opportunity to try new things, to embrace taking some risks, to build our skills and comfort in many different ways. Educators, students, families, and the school community worked together and while it has been exhausting, it has been a rewarding experience to build those vital relationships and support one another as we pushed through the year.
Learn beginner friendly game development techniques for just $20

The video game industry rakes in hundreds of billions annually. And it’s growing by leaps and bounds every year. Want a slice of that gigantic pie? Then learn how to develop and make money off your own gaming creations with The 2021 Premium Unity Game Developer Certification Bundle, available now for just $20 with limited time only Memorial Day discounts.
Carlisle ISD work-based learning program looking for students 9-12

Carlisle ISD is currently accepting applications from students in grades 9-12 for its work-based learning program. This program will assist Carlisle students in learning a variety of skills that will be needed for future transition into the workforce. These paid positions assigned will be short-term and related to the Maintenance...
The pandemic is boosting student-directed learning

While the COVID-19 pandemic has been, to say the least, a struggle for students and educators, it also has revealed a move toward increased student-directed learning, according to the final installment in a series of reports from Project Tomorrow and Blackboard investigating the impact and expectations for digital learning from the point of view of K-12 students, parents, and educators.
Virtual Reality Hazard Awareness Training Program Developed

Underground and surface mines can be hazardous places, so when it comes to safety training in the mining profession, the old saying “practice makes perfect” holds true. To improve hazard safety instruction, a team at South Dakota Mines has spent the past year developing a virtual reality (VR) training module that mimics a mining environment.
Square One’s Learn & Earn Program Offers Summer Session

SPRINGFIELD — Youth ages 16 to 24 who are currently out of school and looking to earn their high-school equivalency and/or gain paid work experience are encouraged to contact Square One to learn about the agency’s Learn & Earn program. The Square One Learn & Earn program helps prepare young...
Develop Healthcare Skills Through Programs at Moraine Valley

Moraine Valley Community College is offering noncredit programs for health professionals this summer, including Dental Assisting with Externship and Certified Medical Administrative Assistant. Dental Assisting with Externship is a nine-week hybrid program with online, in-person lab and externship components. This will prepare students to become dental assistants, who take a...
The Ten Best Programming Languages for Beginners to Learn in 2021

A senior Java developer and Java tutor at Learning Tree International programming courses. When you only take your first steps into the technologies and strive to learn programming it’s kind of hard to figure out where to go. With the number of possible programming languages to learn reaching over three hundred, newbies might feel pretty gloomy about making the right choice. Let me ease that for you. I’ve been coding and teaching programming for quite a while now and I hope my experience will help you out. Here are my top ten best programming languages to learn first. Start from here, choose your path and get yourself on the road to your dream job.
Two summer training programs allow young adults to earn while they learn

Center of Workforce Innovations (CWI) and the Northwest Indiana Workforce Board are delighted to launch their SummerWorks program featuring two free training programs for young adults. Young adults ages 16-24 will have an opportunity to apply to participate in one of the programs. One program is the TechWorks summer experience,...
Establishing Consistency in Beef Heifer Development Programs- Virtual

There is no fee to participate in these webinars, however pre-registration is required to receive access to the Zoom webinar. Attendance will be tracked for Continuing Education. Link to register https://web.cvent.com/event/e206d8ca-9b96-4a98-88ae-30b9399f4702/summary. This program will be delivered as a webinar series with one hour of continuing education offered per week for...
Reluctant Online Learners: 7 Reasons Why The Sign-Up Rate Of Your Corporate Training Course Is Low And How To Boost It

How To Win Reluctant Online Learners Over And Increase Course Sign-Ups Some corporate learners jump at every chance to broaden their skills and improve work performance. Then there are others who avoid online training at any expense. However, there are some corporate eLearning challenges that make virtually everyone reluctant to enroll in the online training course. Even the go-getters who seem to always have more badges, points, or certifications than their co-workers. Here are 7 surprising reasons that turn your employees into reluctant online learners who think twice about signing up for your corporate eLearning course.
WVABLE program offers virtual learning opportunities

Living with a disability often comes with a lot of extra expenses, but did you know there are programs that can help? WVABLE allows many qualifying individuals to save and invest tax-free for many of those extra expenses without affecting eligibility for certain needs-based programs such as Supplemental Security Income (SSI) and Medicaid.
PapersOwl supports online education and makes that easier

Tasks such as research papers, essays, and thesis can affect the grades greatly. PapersOwl plays a great role in improving the students’ knowledge with reliable sources and saves their time with the free tools. The Main Features. The website has many useful features for academics to enhance their writing skills...
The Informal eLearning Journey To Becoming A Digital Marketing Professional

How To Leverage Informal eLearning To Become A Digital Marketing Expert. The digital marketing industry is unique because it is one of the only industries where you can become an expert, generate a large income, and have a successful career where all you need is a laptop and broadband connection. If you want to become a doctor, you need a university degree which takes years, if you want to become a pilot you need flying lessons which are costly, and so on. All of these careers require much more outlay and expensive training, yet with digital marketing within 12 months, any ambitious budding entrepreneur can become proficient in just about all aspects of digital marketing.