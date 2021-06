Kayak fishermen think that fishing out of a boat is boring…….NOT!. I had the pleasure of taking “Kayak Steve” from the Stuart Rod and Reel Club fishing today. “Kayak Steve” catches (fishes) on an average of four days a week from his kayak and is a very experienced inshore, Snook fisher. It was off at 8:30 and headed West to the South Fork with the beginning of the outgoing tide. We started off slow with me landing a Snooklet, although the “drag screamers” quickly got our adrenaline rushing and we got their attention by landing them. Steve hooked up to a major drag screamer and he was a fat lunker who stayed deep the entire fight until he had to muscle him up off the bottom and into the net. I can’t recall in order their weights but Steve landed 12 lb., 14lb. and 16 lb. Black Drum and I landed a 13 lb. Black Drum. You have no idea how a Black drum that is twelve pounds or over fights and pulls drag, although Steve did an amazing job landing each one. He was glad he wasn’t in his kayak, as I think he would be in the Bahamas about now as hard and as fast as they were pulling. I kept picking away at Snook and landed a few more and broke off a monster on a dock piling. The morning stayed active and I was trying to stay close to the condo, as it wasn’t a beautiful day with storms surrounding us but never hitting us. The tide stopped by 12:30 and it looked safe enough to venture East and we headed to the beach for some fun and great Snook action. The bite was a little slower than normal although Steve landed 1 Snook and I was up in the double digits. We started working our way back in and began sight casting Snook on a sandflat where Steve landed 3 more Snook and I continued adding to my totals.