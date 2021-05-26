Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Springfield, IL

Watch now: Reporter Brenden Moore with a redistricting update from Springfield

Quad Cities Onlines
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIllinois lawmakers are having additional meetings Wednesday on redistricting state House and Senate boundaries. State government reporter Brenden Moore and Central Illinois Editor Chris Coates discuss the latest.

qconline.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Springfield, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Government
City
Springfield, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Illinois#Redistricting#State House#State Lawmakers#House Lawmakers#Illinois Lawmakers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Senate
Related
Springfield, ILThe State Journal

Kathleen Alcorn steps into Springfield deputy mayor role as Drew's successor

Kathleen Alcorn, who formerly worked with legislation and technology at the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation and as a senior legislative assistant in Gov. Bruce Rauner's administration, has been appointed as the city of Springfield's deputy mayor. Mayor Jim Langfelder said he has known Alcorn for over two...
Illinois Statenewschannel20.com

Illinois eviction moratorium ending

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Governor JB Pritzker, D-Illinois, announced at a press conference on Monday that the state would be ending the moratorium on evictions in August 2021. However, the State of Illinois is offering another $1.5 billion in funding assistance for Illinois renters and landlords. Applications for this round...
Illinois Statevandaliaradio.com

Today Is The Tax Deadline In Illinois

(Springfield, IL) — It’s tax day in Illinois. Today is the deadline for Illinois’ Earned Income Tax Credit. The Illinois Department of Revenue reports that more than 13-thousand Illinoisans claimed the federal tax credit last year, but failed to claim the state’s version. ###. Jill Albers/djc IL)
Springfield, ILQuad Cities Onlines

Watch now: Pritzker signs rental assistance bill, says eviction moratorium to end by August

SPRINGFIELD — Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Monday the state will plan to “phase out” its moratorium on pandemic-related evictions by August and launched a new program to provide assistance to renters and homeowners financially impacted by COVID-19. The announcement regarding the planned end of the eviction moratorium came as Pritzker signed House Bill 2877, a bill that expands the Illinois Rental Payment Program to a total of $1.5 billion, and requires the sealing of eviction records filed due to financial hardship through August of 2022.
Springfield, ILPosted by
RiverBender.com

Davidsmeyer: llinois Gun Owners Treated Like Second Class Citizens

SPRINGFIELD - Assistant Republican Leader C.D. Davidsmeyer (R-Jacksonville) described how gun owners are treated as second class citizens in Illinois because of a massive backlog for first time applications and renewals of Firearm Owners Identification cards (FOID) during the House Republicans weekly conclusion press conference today at the Illinois State House. “My mother-in-law lives in Ohio and can purchase ammunition in Illinois without a FOID card. However, people in my district Continue Reading
Illinois Statetheintelligencer.com

Big-city allure leaving rural deserts for lawyers

SPRINGFIELD — The ratio between private practice attorneys and the general population is so low that it has pushed the Illinois State Bar Association to create a program to entice newly graduated law students to seek employment in more rural areas of Illinois. The Rural Practice Fellowship Program has been...
Springfield, ILfoxillinois.com

CWLP offers Electrical Apprenticeship Program

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — If you're looking to get into the electrical job field, City Water, Light and Power (CWLP) is here to help. CWLP is now accepting applications for its Electrical Apprenticeship program this summer. Those interested in applying must first successfully pass the National Joint Apprenticeship Training Committee...
Springfield, ILTelegraph

Three Riverbend communities getting sewer help

SPRINGFIELD — Illinois Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Director John Kim on Monday announced grant awards totaling $1 million in funding to assist unsewered communities with inadequate or nonexistent wastewater collection and treatment systems. The Unsewered Communities Planning Grant Program will assist small and disadvantaged communities to develop project plans that...
Illinois Statewlds.com

Giannoulias Receives Major Endorsement Ahead of 2022 Secretary of State Dem Primary

A former Illinois State Treasurer received a major endorsement to become the next Illinois Secretary of State. The Chicago Tribune reports that Alex Giannoulias won the endorsement of the 22-county Southern Illinois Democratic Chairs’ Association yesterday for the March 2022 primary. In addition, Giannoulias said he also received 4 other Downstate counties’ endorsements.
Illinois Statecilfm.com

Portion of West Illinois Avenue closed in Carterville

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (WJPF) — A portion of West Illinois Avenue in Carterville is closed until further notice due to a partially collapsed sewer drain. The problem was found Monday morning. City leaders say it’s likely that West Illinois Avenue between Division and Olive streets will be closed until at least...
Illinois Statewgel.com

Illinois Urged To ‘Start Seeing Motorcycles’

Gov. JB Pritzker has proclaimed May as Motorcycle Awareness Month in Illinois, joining the Illinois Department of Transportation, Illinois State Police and motorcycle safety advocates to remind all users of the road to Start Seeing Motorcycles. “We want all riders and motorists, whether they’re traveling a short distance or long...
Illinois Stateleisuregrouptravel.com

Enjoy Diverse Attractions Along Illinois’ Waterways

From scenic cruises to charming downtown districts, these three Illinois regions offer plentiful activities for visitors. While they all offer distinct personalities and attractions, the three regions of Great Rivers & Routes, Illinois’ Heritage Corridor and the Quad Cities are all defined by the mighty Midwestern Rivers that pass through them. All three areas offer beautiful state parks, delicious food and engaging museums that enlighten visitors about Illinois’ natural history, Native American heritage and innovative small businesses. Whether you seek a brisk hike or a leisurely afternoon of shopping, these three DMOs showcase the best of what Illinois has to offer.