The Cannon Falls girls’ golf team is in the midst of an unusual season for several reasons. First and foremost, the Bombers have not competed since the summer of 2019 when then-sophomore, now-senior Margaret Bahr qualified for the state meet. She is one of only four girls out for the team this year and all of them are playing varsity. To top it all off, the Bombers started the season with a two-week shutdown that caused them to miss a good chunk of practice time and two non-conference meets.