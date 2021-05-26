20 Amazing Spanish-Language Movies Everyone Should See
Spanish-language cinema is as diverse as its speakers—with films ranging from heartbreaking melodramas from Spain to political horror flicks from Guatemala and beyond. These movies have the power to entertain and thrill as much as any English-language Hollywood production. While some may see language as a barrier to watching foreign films, it certainly need not be. For those who don’t speak Spanish, subtitles offer a way to experience these incredible films while also offering a glimpse into other cultures. And for those who do speak it, it can reinforce one’s knowledge or even bring one closer to their own heritage.parade.com