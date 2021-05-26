Cancel
Review: Grindhouse a go-to stop for coffee, kolaches

By Zarah Parker
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGood people, good coffee and great kolaches. That’s what Grindhouse on North Shepherd Drive, just a stone’s throw away from St. Pius X High School, has to offer. The shop has only a few spots to sit, so when I arrived on a recent Saturday around 10 a.m., I was out of luck in finding a spot. In the few times in the past I’ve dropped by the shop, I’ve been able to sit and relax, so having to take my order to-go didn’t bother me.

