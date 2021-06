Black Sabbath had quite a run extending from the unexpected success of the band’s 1970 debut to this, the outfit’s sixth release in seven years. Although there were still two more to come with the original foursome, Sabotage, released in 1975, is generally considered the last of the initial lineup’s notable albums. As the title implies, it was recorded during a stressful time when the members were suing former manager Patrick Meehan and tensions were running high. Those issues also made it the longest to record; the foursome took a year to craft its seven tracks (an eighth is only 45 seconds).