Houston, TX

Local hospital earns top rating for patient safety

By Landan Kuhlmann
theleadernews.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMemorial Hermann Greater Heights Hospital has earned an "A" safety grade from The Leapfrog Group, according to a Wednesday news release from the hospital. The local hospital at 1635 N. Loop W. was one of six Memorial Hermann hospitals to earn the "A" rating from the Washington, D.C.-based nonprofit, which scores hospitals nationwide based on its performance in preventing medical errors, infections and other harms among patients in their care using 27 measures of publicly available hospital safety data.

www.theleadernews.com
