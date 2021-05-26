How Long Does It Take To Develop Virtual Reality Training?

Wireless Virtual Reality (VR) and Augmented Reality (AR) will contribute to people increasingly working and socializing remotely. However, the VR/AR experience is very susceptible to various delays and timing discrepancies, which can lead to motion sickness and discomfort. This paper models and exploits the existence of multiple paths and redundancy to improve the timing performance of wireless VR communications. We consider Multiple Description Coding (MDC), a scheme where the video stream is encoded in Q streams (Q = 2 in this paper) known as descriptors and delivered independently over multiple paths. We also consider an alternating scheme, that simply switches between the paths. We analyze the full distribution of two relevant metrics: the packet delay and the Peak Age of Information (PAoI), which measures the freshness of the information at the receiver. The results show interesting trade-offs between picture quality, frame rate, and latency: full duplication results in fewer lost frames, but a higher latency than schemes with less redundancy. Even the simple alternating scheme can outperform duplication in terms of PAoI, but MDC can exploit the independent decodability of the descriptors to deliver a basic version of the frames faster, while still getting the full-quality frames with a slightly higher delay.