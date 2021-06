Max Mitchell may only be a junior, but the sprinter crushes a field of seniors at the DVC meet winning the 200 and 400m races. We get our Boys Play of the Week from the track, where Neuqua’s speedster Max Mitchell is blazing! The junior not only crushes the field in the 400 meter race, winning by a near 2-second gap, he also comes back and doubles down by taking the 200 meter with a PR of 21.87 seconds. He helps Neuqua to a DVC win and himself to our Play of the Week, presented by Trunnell Insurance.