Thanks to last year’s shutdown, I missed my lifeguard recertification class. 2020 and the years that I was hugely pregnant have been the only years since I was 15 that I haven’t been certified. It’s a springtime rite of passage for me, and this year was extra special as it marked the first time that A was old enough to get certified for the first time. Since he has a late spring birthday, it was tricky finding him a class that wouldn’t end until after he turned 15, but thanks to Facebook, we made the match.