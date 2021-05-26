DHS To Implent Cybersecurity Regulations For Pipelines

From the left: ‘Lab Leak’ Discredits the Experts. If COVID-19 did leak from that Wuhan lab, Thomas Frank thunders at The Guardian, “we may very well see the expert-worshiping values of modern liberalism go up in a fireball of public anger.” In the Trump years, “liberalism made a sort of cult out of science, expertise, the university system, executive-branch ‘norms,’ the ‘intelligence community,’ the State Department, NGOs, the legacy news media and the hierarchy of credentialed achievement in general.” But if the once-suppressed lab-leak theory proves true, it will “start to dawn on people that our mistake was not insufficient reverence for scientists, or inadequate respect for expertise, or not enough censorship on Facebook. It was a failure to think critically about all of the above.”