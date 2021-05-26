Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

DHS To Implent Cybersecurity Regulations For Pipelines

wpsu.org
 8 days ago

For the first time, the federal government will issue cybersecurity regulations for pipeline operators following a ransomware attack earlier in May, The Washington Post reports. Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Post reporter Lori Aratani about the new guidelines. This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

radio.wpsu.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dhs#Dhs#Federal Regulations#Ransomware#The Washington Post#Cybersecurity Regulations#Pipeline Operators#Guidelines#Wbur Org#Attack
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
Related
Energy IndustryGovernment Technology

Are DHS Pipeline Breach Reporting Mandates Just the Beginning?

After the Colonial Pipeline ransomware attacks, many critical infrastructure protection experts predicted that move oversight and help was coming soon. On May 27, 2021, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced a Security Directive that they hope will enable the department to better identify, protect against and respond to threats to critical companies in the pipeline sector.
IndustryWashington Post

Colonial hack exposed government’s light-touch oversight of pipeline cybersecurity

Three times over the last year, Colonial Pipeline and the Transportation Security Administration discussed scheduling a voluntary, in-depth cybersecurity review — an assessment the federal agency began doing in late 2018 to strengthen the digital defenses of oil and natural gas pipeline companies, according to a company official and an industry official familiar with the matter.
Energy IndustryIndustry Week

Pipeline Problems Prompt New Regulations

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) issued new regulations in the wake of the crippling ransomware attack on the Colonial Pipeline. The order requires pipeline operators to alert the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency of any cybersecurity incident. Pipeline owners and operators are also...
Presidential ElectionWashington Post

The Cybersecurity 202: DHS nominees say they'll prioritize cybersecurity

Top nominees for President Biden’s Department of Homeland Security vowed to prioritize protecting critical infrastructure after SolarWinds and Colonial Pipeline cyberattacks. The confirmation hearing for Biden’s picks for the department’s deputy secretary, general counsel and undersecretary for strategy, policy and plans — John Tien, Jonathan Meyer and Robert Silvers, respectively...
IndustryCSO

TSA’s pipeline cybersecurity directive is just a first step experts say

The Transportation Safety Administration (TSA), an arm of the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS), released a Security Directive on Enhancing Pipeline Cybersecurity. TSA released the document two days after the Biden administration leaked the details of the regulations and less than a month after the ransomware attack on Colonial Pipeline created a significant gas shortage in the Southeast US.
Industrysiliconangle.com

TSA formalizes new cybersecurity rules for critical pipeline owners and operators

The Department of Homeland Security’s Transportation Security Administration has formally announced new cybersecurity requirements for critical pipeline owners and operators. The directive, first reported earlier this week to be coming, requires critical pipeline owners and operators to report confirmed and potential cybersecurity incidents to the DHS Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security...
IndustryRoll Call Online

DHS orders pipeline firms to report cyberattacks to government

The Department of Homeland Security issued a new directive Thursday that requires private operators of pipelines to report any cybersecurity incidents and attacks on their network to the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency and asks the companies to appoint a cybersecurity coordinator. "This is the first time that there's been...
IndustryPosted by
Axios

DHS issues new cyber requirements for pipelines following Colonial hack

A new directive will require pipeline operators to report confirmed and potential cybersecurity incidents to the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, the Department of Homeland Security announced Thursday. Why it matters: It's the first set of new regulations for the pipeline industry since the Colonial hack, which hampered part of...
Energy Industryklkntv.com

DHS to require pipeline companies to report breaches

WASHINGTON (CNN) – The Biden administration is enhancing pipeline security after the Colonial Pipeline hack. Pipeline companies will be required to report confirmed or potential cyber attacks to the Department of Homeland Security within 12 hours. This is a shift from the current voluntary system of reporting. DHS officials say...
Industrywrtv.com

New cybersecurity measures for pipelines expected from feds following Colonial attack

The Transportation Security Administration is expected to issue new cybersecurity measures this week aimed at the pipeline industry for the first time. The new rules will apply to U.S. pipeline operators and follow the ransomware attack against one of the country's largest, Colonial Pipeline, earlier this month. The attack resulted in a disruption to fuel supply on the entire east coast for nearly two weeks.
Energy IndustryInsurance Journal

Biden Administration Working to Boost Cybersecurity of Pipeline Companies

The Biden administration is working with pipeline companies to strengthen protections against cyberattacks following the Colonial Pipeline hack, with announcements of actions planned in coming days, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said on Tuesday. A ransomware attack forced Colonial Pipeline, which runs from Texas to New Jersey, to shut...
POTUSCNN

DOJ investigating Trump-appointed Postmaster General Louis DeJoy

Washington (CNN) — The Justice Department is investigating campaign contributions made by Postmaster General Louis DeJoy's private sector employees, his spokesman confirmed Thursday. Mark Corallo, DeJoy's spokesman, denied any wrongdoing by DeJoy. "Mr. DeJoy has learned that the Department of Justice is investigating campaign contributions made by employees who worked...
ScienceNew York Post

‘Lab leak’ discredits the experts and other commentary

From the left: ‘Lab Leak’ Discredits the Experts. If COVID-19 did leak from that Wuhan lab, Thomas Frank thunders at The Guardian, “we may very well see the expert-worshiping values of modern liberalism go up in a fireball of public anger.” In the Trump years, “liberalism made a sort of cult out of science, expertise, the university system, executive-branch ‘norms,’ the ‘intelligence community,’ the State Department, NGOs, the legacy news media and the hierarchy of credentialed achievement in general.” But if the once-suppressed lab-leak theory proves true, it will “start to dawn on people that our mistake was not insufficient reverence for scientists, or inadequate respect for expertise, or not enough censorship on Facebook. It was a failure to think critically about all of the above.”