'How Do You Act As An Ally?': Students Near Minneapolis Lead Memorial For George Floyd

wpsu.org
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo mark the one-year anniversary of his death, memorials were held around the country Tuesday to recognize George Floyd’s life with a moment of silence, including at St. Louis Park High School near Minneapolis. Host Robin Young hears from members of the school group Students Organized for Anti-Racism, or SOAR,...

radio.wpsu.org
George Floyd
Robin
#Minneapolis#Memorials#High School Students#Lead#Silence#Anti Racism
Minneapolis, MNslpecho.com

SOAR holds memorial for George Floyd

Assembly signifies one-year anniversary of Floyd’s murder. After a large number of students showed up to the George Floyd memorial, freshman Calvin Zimmerman said he felt it was crucial to continue to hold conversations to improve society. “We can’t stay silent, especially as people of color we can’t stay silent,...
Minneapolis, MNtribuneledgernews.com

On anniversary, Minneapolis reflects on how George Floyd's death changed their community forever

George Floyd's death transformed lives around the world, but nowhere as profoundly as in Minneapolis. Relatives of Black men who died at the hands of Twin Cities police took to the streets, confronting officers in riot gear and demanding accountability. Businesses struggled to stay afloat as others were boarded up or burned. More than a dozen police officers resigned almost immediately; hundreds more suffered post-traumatic stress.
Minneapolis, MNWAMU

How George Floyd Changed Us

As we mark a year since George Floyd was killed in Minneapolis, join Minnesota Public Radio host Angela Davis for a reflection on how he changed us. In this one-hour special, you’ll hear a range of voices articulating the transformation that’s taken place on both personal and community levels – from the young people whose worldview has been forever altered, to the community members working to ensure the Black man killed when a police officer kneeled on his neck is never forgotten. We’ll also check in with a renowned expert on trauma and healing on what gives him hope a year later.
Minneapolis, MNvoiceofalexandria.com

Minneapolis Artist Pens Songs To Honor George Floyd

(Minneapolis, MN) -- A musician from Minneapolis is paying tribute to the late George Floyd. Joe Davis says he has written three songs honoring Floyd, adding that some inspiration came partly from the teachings of Martin Luther King, Junior. Davis is expected to perform his songs today (Tuesday) as part of a town hall event held by Westminster Presbyterian Church. Floyd's aunt Angela Harrelson and his cousin Paris Stevens will reportedly be in attendance.
Minneapolis, MNkisswtlz.com

Watch Live: Celebration of Life for George Floyd in Minneapolis

A celebration of George Floyd’s life is being held in downtown Minneapolis on Tuesday, a year after his death at the hands of police sparked worldwide protests and a reckoning on racial justice. The celebration, organized by the George Floyd Memorial Foundation, caps days of marches, rallies and panel discussions to memorialize Floyd and call for federal action on police reform.
Minneapolis, MNask.com

Remembering George Floyd: Here's How You Can Honor His Memory a Year Later

Shannon Haynes talks to her son Ronald Haynes about George Floyd in front of a memorial following in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Photo Courtesy: Nathan Howard/Getty Images. "One year ago, the story of a single man, a father, a brother, a son, stopped the world in its tracks and made us all take a deep look at who we truly are, [at] the racism embedded in our society, and the path to justice that maybe now feels within our reach," the George Floyd Memorial Fund posted on Instagram this morning.
Minneapolis Community Quickly Rebuilds George Floyd Square Memorial After Violent White Man Vandalized It with An Ax

A violent white man tried to destroy the George Floyd memorial in Minneapolis with an ax before being scared away at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 16. Video footage shows the man as he drives up to the site, a block from the spot where George Floyd was brutally murdered by the former white police officer Derek Chauvin. The video shows the white man pulling up in his pickup truck, getting out mask-less, before starting to rip down Black Lives Matter signs. He then gets back to the truck and retrieves an ax, with which he tries to vandalize the small memorial shrine.
Minneapolis, MNwhdh.com

Minneapolis begins work on reopening George Floyd Square

(CNN) — Portions of the memorial at George Floyd Square in Minneapolis were being removed by city workers Thursday morning, Minneapolis City spokesman Sarah McKenzie said. The square at the intersection of Chicago Avenue and 38th Street, where Floyd took his last breaths as a police officer knelt on his neck, has been closed off for over a year and become a makeshift shrine.
Op-Ed: The Day My Patient Called Me the N-Word

Two years into my surgical training, and 5 days after the murder of George Floyd, someone called attention to my Blackness in a way I had never experienced. One of my patients was an older white lady who appeared to be between 70 and 80 years old. I saw her for a routine postoperative visit when it was time to remove her surgical dressing. As I do with all my patients, I asked if she was OK with removing it so early in the morning. She hesitated but said yes, warning me that if I hurt her, she would be mad. I assured her that I would do it as gently as I could. Understandably, removing surgical dressings and tape can be very painful, so to make it easier, I rubbed a small alcohol wipe along her skin as I removed the tape. I took my time, and after removing one side of the dressing, I stopped to take a break. Nevertheless, my patient felt the sting each time I pulled, and I could see her frustration growing by the second.
Little-Known Illnesses Turning Up in Covid Long-Haulers

The day Dr. Elizabeth Dawson was diagnosed with covid-19 in October, she awoke feeling as if she had a bad hangover. Four months later she tested negative for the virus, but her symptoms have only worsened. Dawson is among what one doctor called “waves and waves” of “long-haul” covid patients...
Black teacher in Japan reveals questions his kindergarten students ask

A Black teacher from the US living in Japan reveals the funny questions his kindergarten students have asked him, including whether he is made of chocolate. “Keep in mind y’all, these kids don’t have a lot of exposure to Black people,” Patrick, 33, tells viewers. The teacher says a little...
Neighbour gives Virginia mother the middle finger during Fox News interview on critical race theory

A woman opposing critical race theory in schools was given a double-barreled "F-you" by a neighbour she thought was a friend during an interview with Fox News.The news organization is in the midst of a multi-part series on parents at a Virginia school district who say they’ve been attacked and bullied by members of the “Anti-Racist Parents of Loudoun County” Facebook group.As Fox was interviewing Jessica Mendez on the bullying her family received for publicly opposing the doctrine in schools, her neighbour flipped two birds in the background in clear view of the rolling cameras.The person appears to do...