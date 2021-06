Purchases of high-end homes in the U.S. jumped 26% year over year during the three months ending April 30, according to a new report from Redfin (www.redfin.com), the technology-powered real estate brokerage. That's compared to the 17.8% gain in purchases of affordable homes and the 14.8% increase in purchases of mid-priced homes. This comes as wealthy Americans have reaped the benefits of a strong stock market, swelling savings accounts and remote work—and as a relative abundance of high-end homes have hit the market, enabling purchases in that segment of the market to flourish.