Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

Simplifying Security Across Hybrid Clouds, Multi-clouds and for the Cloud On-ramp with Secure SD-WAN

By Vince Hwang
CSO
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday’s enterprises know the advantages of leveraging multi- and hybrid cloud environments. In fact, more than 90% now have multi-cloud and hybrid (public/private) cloud environments included as a critical component of their network and business strategy. This model enables organizations to allow critical data and essential applications to reside anywhere, on-premises, on campuses, at branch offices, in the data center, or the cloud. And wherever these applications reside need to be transparent to the user.

www.csoonline.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Application Security#Public Cloud#Private Cloud#Cloud Applications#Secure Sd Wan Can Secure#Mpls#Vpn#Sd Wan Solutions#Sd Wan Security#Hybrid Cloud Environments#Cloud Providers#Adaptive Cloud Security#Cloud Infrastructures#Integrated Security#Leveraging Multi#On Demand Scalability#Essential Applications#Connectivity#Open Apis#Digital Innovation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Computers
Related
TechnologyTimes Union

NetFortris Expands SD-WAN Security with Managed Next-Generation Firewall

PLANO, Texas (PRWEB) May 20, 2021. NetFortris, an international provider of managed cloud communications solutions and network services, announced today that it has expanded the security options for its SD-WAN by NetFortris solution with the addition of Managed Virtual Firewall Service, which is designed to secure organizations with virtualized and private network environments.
Softwaresecurityintelligence.com

Accelerate Your Hybrid Cloud Journey With Security Confidence

Organizations are accelerating their move to cloud to drive business innovation and customer success. In fact, 74% of respondents to a 2020 LogicMonitor survey believe that 95% of workloads will migrate to cloud in the next five years. At the same time, cloud poses new cybersecurity challenges as teams struggle to keep pace with the growing diversity of threats across complex IT environments.
Softwarecstoredecisions.com

Ensuring Data Security in a Cloud-Enabled Platform

Download the DFS white paper “Ensuring Data Security in a Cloud-Enabled Platform” to learn how the DFS DX™ connected solutions platform’s user management capabilities are designed to deliver a secure and seamless experience to fuel site operators and their IT admins. Fill out form to download PDF…
Technologyinforisktoday.com

A Global Study: Uncovering Cloud Security Knowledge Gaps in the Healthcare Sector

Few organizations have been placed under pressure as extreme over the past year as those working in healthcare. In many cases, this has been a catalyst for rapid digital transformation. Yet with healthcare organizations (HCOs) stretched to the limit, security gaps inevitably appear in systems that support life-saving work on the COVID-19 front line.
Businessaithority.com

Britive Raises $10 Million to Secure Privileged Access for Multi-Cloud Enterprises

Financing Round LED by Crosslink Capital Underscores Need for Organizations to Secure Growing Cloud-Native Technology Stack From Data Loss and Account Takeovers. Britive, a cloud-native dynamic access management platform, announced it has raised $10 million in a Series A funding round led by Crosslink Capital with participation from seed round investors Upfront Ventures and One Way Ventures.
SoftwareCSO

The Importance of Network Data in Cloud Workload Security

Cloud workloads are deployed into highly dynamic environments, often utilizing and coexisting with a wide variety of cloud providers and third-party platforms and services. The workloads themselves can range from legacy applications that have been migrated from traditional on-premises data centers, to applications that have been built specifically to run on cloud platforms, to entirely serverless applications. They may run unchanged for weeks or months, or only exist for a few seconds.
Computersdataversity.net

Cloud vs. In-House Data Storage: The Undeniable Security Benefits

Click to learn more about author Greg Tuohy. We now live within the digital domain, and accessing vital information is more important than ever. Up until rather recently, most businesses tended to employ on-site data storage methods such as network servers, SSD hard drives, and direct-attached storage (DAS). However, cloud storage systems have now become commonplace.
Cell PhonesComputer Weekly

Lack of developer attention to cloud security prompts alerts

The discovery of 23 leaky Android applications by Check Point Research (CPR) – which may, collectively, have put the personal data of more than 100 million users at risk – has prompted fresh warnings, and reminders, over how critical it is for software developers to keep on top of potential security slip-ups.
MarketsDallas News

The Motley Fool: IBM is betting on a ‘hybrid cloud’

Looking for a stock with plenty of growth potential and a fat dividend? Consider International Business Machines, with a dividend recently yielding over 4.5%. IBM’s legacy business lines have struggled for years, and that’s been keeping the stock depressed. But it’s spinning off its managed infrastructure business by the end of this year. This will leave the new entity more focused on what it describes as “the $1 trillion hybrid cloud opportunity.”
Technologymsspalert.com

MSSP Secure Sense Adds Fortinet Secure SD-WAN to Security Portfolio

Secure Sense, a Canadian MSSP and subsidiary of telecommunications company Telus, has integrated the Fortinet Secure SD-WAN solution into its Next-Generation Firewall Managed Service. The Fortinet integration extends Secure Sense’s Next-Generation Firewall Managed Service to provide SD-WAN capabilities, Secure Sense CIO Matthew Watkinson said. It allows Secure Sense to deliver...
Softwarefederalnewsnetwork.com

Reducing the complexity of hybrid cloud through better data

A common refrain over the last five or so years when it comes to cloud computing is that securing applications and data is a shared responsibility. Agencies cannot set it and leave it, so to speak. For agency leaders to understand how best to secure the cloud, they need both...
TechnologyComputer Weekly

Megaport claims transformation of networking at the edge with Fortinet Secure SD-WAN

Aiming to assist businesses that have embraced software-defined wide area networking (SD-WAN) to simplify their IT connectivity, network-as-a-service (NaaS) provider Megaport has announced the integration of its Virtual Edge (MVE) product with the Fortinet Secure SD-WAN to enable connectivity to centralised resources from any location. Even with branch-to-cloud connectivity becoming...
Softwaresecurityboulevard.com

Identifying the Gaps in Your File Security Strategy with Cloud-Based CDR

With more staff working from home than ever before, enterprises have faced unprecedented risks in securing employees’ home offices and personal devices. This blog explores the multiple weak spots in file security strategies that exist with this model, both due to human error and to technological gaps. We will also introduce the security technology, content disarm and reconstruction (CDR), and explain how a cloud-based CDR solution can alleviate the cyber security risks without significant outlay or onboarding pain. Let’s dive in.
ComputersDark Reading

Cloud Security Blind Spots: Where They Are and How to Protect Them

RSA CONFERENCE 2021 – Enterprise cloud adoption brings myriad benefits, risks, challenges, and opportunities – both for organizations and attackers who target them. Even longtime users of cloud infrastructure and services could still learn a thing or two about strengthening security. Given the year that preceded this year's all-virtual RSA...
TechnologyLight Reading

Versa Networks and Google Cloud accelerate secure access to cloud workloads and branch offices

SAN JOSE, Calif. – Versa Networks, the leader in SASE, today announced its integration with Google Cloud Network Connectivity Center (NCC), allowing for secure and reliable connectivity to cloud workloads and on-premises resources in an automated, dynamic approach that reduces total costs of ownership. The integration between Versa SASE and Google Cloud represents continued development in security, SD-WAN, bandwidth management, and high availability differentiation and innovation to deliver the most consistent and high-performing user experience for secure access to applications anywhere in the world.
TechnologyBeta News

One Identity introduces modular, integrated, cloud security platform

Security specialist One Identity is launching its Active Roles and Password Manager products in a software-as-a-service format. Retaining the full capabilities of One Identity's on-premises solutions, the SaaS offerings are hosted, managed and operated within the One Identity Cloud. There's also a new SaaS-delivered solution, Starling CertAccess, which delivers access request and certification Active Directory (AD) and Azure Active Directory (AAD) in the enterprise.
Marketsbostonnews.net

Cloud Access Security Brokers Market is Set to Develop New Growth Story | Imperva, Ciphercloud, Skyhigh Networks

The COVID-19 Global & USA Cloud Access Security Brokers Market study describes how the technology industry is evolving and how major and emerging players in the industry are responding to long term opportunities and short-term challenges they face. One major attraction about COVID-19 & USA Cloud Access Security Brokers Industry is its growth rate. Many major technology players - including Imperva Inc, Bitglass, Cloudlock, Ciphercloud, Skyhigh Networks, Netskope, Protegrity, Adallom, Perspecsys, ProductOffered & Cloudmask etc have been looking into COVID-19 & USA Cloud Access Security Brokers as a way to increase their market share and reach towards consumers.
TechnologyCIO

Building a better multi-cloud environment

The move to multi-cloud environments accelerated at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020 as organisations around the world mobilised new, hybrid work environments. Companies are using multiple cloud service providers to support their remote workforces while retaining an increasingly smaller portion of their on-premise estate. The absolute majority (90 percent) of enterprises are now operating in hybrid and multi-cloud environments, and 25 percent of all IT workloads are now in the cloud.