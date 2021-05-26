Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennessee State

Seven bears crash high school pool party in Tennessee

By Ben Hooper
Posted by 
UPI News
UPI News
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nrhOm_0aCEyYXL00

May 26 (UPI) -- A pool party in Tennessee was interrupted when a group of bears decided to join in on the celebration and go for a swim.

Michelle Johnson posted a video to YouTube showing what happened when the Jefferson County High School Junior Reserve Officers' Training Corps, or JROTC, attempted to have a party at the Chalet Village pool in Gatlinburg.

The video shows a group of bears swimming and wandering outside the pool after the students fled to a safe distance.

Johnson said there were a total seven bears in the group.

"Black bears in the Great Smoky Mountains are beautiful but please be respectful, keep your distance, and don't feed them," Johnson wrote.

Johnson said in a Facebook post that Chalet Village employees told her bears are frequently seen in the area, but the group that visited the pool was unusually large.

"The guys at Chalet Village said they had never seen so many at one time," she wrote.

View All 42 Commentsarrow_down
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
117K+
Followers
33K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
City
Gatlinburg, TN
Local
Tennessee Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#Pool Party#Swimming#High School Students#Crash#Great Smoky Mountains#Chalet Village Employees
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Youtube
Related
MusicPosted by
UPI News

Grand Funk Railroad announce 2021 North American tour

June 3 (UPI) -- Grand Funk Railroad have announced a new, North American tour for 2021. The "Some Kind of Wonderful" tour will being on July 2 at the Southern Ground Amphitheater in Fayetteville, Ga., before wrapping up on Dec. 3 at a location set to be announced at a later date.
Wisconsin StatePosted by
UPI News

Police, game warden rescue deer from soccer net in Wisconsin

June 2 (UPI) -- Police and wildlife officials in Wisconsin rescued a young deer spotted struggling to free itself from a soccer net. The Bayside Police Department said two officers responded to the scene and determined the net was causing the deer to have difficulty breathing, and that the animal was becoming distressed from trying to pull itself free.
Tennessee Statewivk.com

Cicadas in Parts of East Tennessee

They’re here … After 17 years, cicadas are back and invading our area. The Brood X (Ten) cicadas are back in East Tennessee. Our TV News Partner, WVLT spoke to Knoxville resident Rachel Machette who recently found thousands of cicadas in her yard. The Brood X (Ten) cicadas are also on the side of the home, on cars, and on a number of trees and bushes. Experts say venomous copperhead snakes love to snack on cicadas and are they are here in Tennessee.
Tennessee Statewcti12.com

NEW PHOTOS: 17-year Cicadas hatching in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Cicadas have emerged and are now hatching in parts of Tennessee. Described by a viewer as "alien-like," Brood X is here and for some it might feel apocalyptic. Margaret Carmona snapped photos of dozens of Cicadas near her home in the Washington County/Green County area on...
Alabama StatePosted by
The Trussville Tribune

Missing Tennessee teen may be in Alabama

From The Tribune staff reports SOUTH PITTSBURG, Tenn. — A young girl has gone missing in Tennessee and authorities believe she may be with an adult male in Alabama or Georgia.  The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children and the Marion County Sheriff’s Office in Tennessee are seeking the public’s help in finding 13-year-old […]
Tennessee StateOnlyInYourState

Knoxville’s Market Square Has Something For Everyone And Is The Perfect Spot To Be In Tennessee

The city of Knoxville is perhaps best known for being the hometown of the University of Tennessee, but it actually boasts a deep history and heritage as one of the preeminent cities in the state. Of course, when you visit, it’s necessary to plan out exactly where you’re going to go, and we have one recommendation: Market Square. The historic location is great for history buffs and hungry tourists alike, and it’s a wonderful place to visit for seasonal fun or perhaps just for an easy afternoon spent wandering the shops.
Tennessee StatePosted by
1057 News

MAY 16-22, 2021 IS RESCUE SQUAD WEEK IN TENNESSEE

This is Tennessee Rescue Squads Week (May 16-22, 2021) and the state association of rescue squads encourage all citizens to join them in this worthy observance. The members of the 105 squads of the state association of rescue squads tirelessly give of their time and energy in humanitarian efforts and make themselves available every hour of the day, every day of the year to help save lives. The Tennessee Association of Rescue Squads is concerned with accident prevention and works to promote research which will serve to advance techniques of rescue squads and lifesaving work throughout our state.
Tennessee StateWrcbtv.com

Nissan begins producing new Pathfinder at Tennessee plant

SMYRNA, Tenn. (AP) — Nissan has started producing its new Pathfinder at an assembly plant in Tennessee. A company news release says the first 2022 Pathfinder rolled off the assembly line last week at the facility in Smyrna with nearly 7,000 employees. The Pathfinder has been assembled at the Nissan...
Tennessee StateDaily Times

CASA of Tennessee Heartland sets scavenger hunt Saturday

CASA (Court appointed special advocates) of Tennessee Heartland will host a Summer Kickoff Scavenger Hunt from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 22, around downtown Maryville. Participants will be given a bag and a passport at the start of the event to collect their clues, stickers and goodies....
Tennessee StateKingsport Times-News

Renaissance Child camps offered this summer at ETSU

JOHNSON CITY — East Tennessee State University’s Office of Professional Development invites children and youth to participate in its 2021 Renaissance Child Camps, scheduled for June 7-July 31. For the 19th year, these one-week camps will offer a variety of educational, hands-on and interactive opportunities for participants in first grade...
Tennessee StatePosted by
Only In Tennessee

See Your Favorite Bands At The Bonnaroo Farm’s New Summer Concert Series In Tennessee

The summer months in Tennessee promise endless opportunities for fun, from festivals and cook-outs to patio dining and live music shows. Of course, one of the most popular is the Bonnaroo music festival. Known to rival Coachella in California, Bonnaroo began in 2002 and has since expanded into what is now a 700-acre grand event. […] The post See Your Favorite Bands At The Bonnaroo Farm’s New Summer Concert Series In Tennessee appeared first on Only In Your State.
Tennessee Statewmot.org

Tennessee Rep. Mike Carter dies of pancreatic cancer at 67

OOLTEWAH, Tenn. (AP) — A Republican member of the Tennessee House of Representatives has died of pancreatic cancer at age 67. Representatives of Mike Carter’s family announced his death Sunday on his Twitter account. Carter announced his cancer diagnosis in November. He had been hospitalized with COVID-19 in August, and...