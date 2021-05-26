Cancel
Manhattan, NY

NYPD investigates Central Park gang rape of 19-year-old

Manhattan Echo
Manhattan Echo
(Kena Betancur/Getty Images)

(MANHATTAN, N.Y.) Police are investigating after a 19-year-old was raped in Central Park early Wednesday.

The New York Post reports that the victim was walking in the park around 1 a.m., at West 77th Street and West Drive, when they noticed five men sitting on a park bench.

As the victim walked past, the group of men got up and followed her. Shortly after, she tripped and that's when two of the suspects approached and sexually assaulted her.

The five male suspects said to be around 30 years old, fled the scene after the incident.

Police sources say the victim was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital

Manhattan, NY
