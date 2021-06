Reid Ferguson knows the bar is set high every time he steps on the football field. The margin for error for any long snapper is pretty close to zero in the NFL. Ferguson learned that lesson in college at LSU, and it's carried over to his performance with the Buffalo Bills. In his four seasons as the team's long snapper, the Bills have attempted 549 extra points, field goals or punts in 64 regular-season games. Ferguson hasn't botched a single snap – a big reason why the team signed him to a three-year contract extension that keeps him tied to the team through the 2024 season.