Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Justices signal they could limit Indian Country ruling

Posted by 
960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wbP8i_0aCEy3VJ00

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The Supreme Court on Wednesday granted Oklahoma's request to retain custody of a man who has been on death row for killing three Native Americans, a sign the court may be willing to limit the fallout from last year's ruling that much of eastern Oklahoma remains a tribal reservation.

The action came in the case of Shaun Bosse, whose conviction and death sentence for the murders of Katrina Griffin and her two young children were overturned by a state appeals court.

The order makes it likely that the high court will weigh in soon on the extent of its 5-4 ruling last year in McGirt v. Oklahoma.

The state court had held that state prosecutors had no authority to try Bosse for the killings, which took place on the Chicksaw Nation's reservation, based on the McGirt decision.

Hundreds of criminal convictions, including several death sentences for first-degree murder, have been set aside, and tribal and federal officials have been scrambling to refile those cases in tribal or U.S. district court.

Oklahoma argued to the Supreme Court that it can prosecute crimes committed by non-Native Americans like Bosse, even if the scene of the crime is on tribal land. The state also said there might be technical legal reasons for rejecting Bosse's claims.

The three liberal justices dissented from the order but did not explain their disagreement. They were in last year's majority, along with Justice Neil Gorsuch, the author of the opinion. Gorsuch did not publicly dissent from Wednesday's order.

The fifth member of the McGirt majority was Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died in September. She has been replaced by Justice Amy Coney Barrett.

Bosse already has been charged with the killings in federal court, and he had been scheduled to be transferred to federal custody. But he could not be sentenced to death under the federal charges.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

960 The Ref

960 The Ref

Athens, GA
1K+
Followers
11K+
Post
979K+
Views
ABOUT

WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

 https://www.960theref.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
Oklahoma State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Neil Gorsuch
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Justice Gorsuch#Death Sentences#Supreme Court Justices#U S Supreme Court#Federal Court#State Court#U S District Court#Federal District Court#Ap#The Supreme Court#The Chicksaw Nation#Non Native Americans#The Associated Press#Chicksaw Nation#Indian Country#High Court#Federal Officials#State Prosecutors#Criminal Convictions#Federal Custody
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Country
India
News Break
Supreme Court
Related
California Statedailymagazine.news

Op-Ed: A nutty court ruling on California's assault weapons ban makes us less safe

Would anyone really compare an AR-15 assault rifle, which has been used in so many recent mass killings, to a Swiss Army knife?. Such a comparison is ludicrous, yet that is exactly what a federal judge in San Diego did on Friday in striking down California's 32-year-old ban on assault weapons. Judge Roger Benitez began his decision by declaring, "Like the Swiss Army Knife, the popular AR-15 rifle is a perfect combination of home defense weapon and homeland defense equipment."
Congress & Courtsarcamax.com

Supreme Court limits green card path for TPS holders

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court on Monday limited the path to U.S. permanent residency for foreign citizens with temporary immigration protections, closing a window that allowed some immigrants to get green cards in recent years. In a unanimous decision, the justices found a grant of Temporary Protected Status, which provides...
Congress & CourtsFort Wayne Journal Gazette

Justices limit anti-hacking law

WASHINGTON – The Supreme Court on Thursday limited prosecutors' ability to use an anti-hacking law to charge people with computer crimes. Conservative and liberal justices joined to vote 6-3 to overturn the conviction of a police sergeant who used a work database to run a license plate search in exchange for money. The justices ruled prosecutors had overreached in using the federal Computer Fraud and Abuse Act to charge him. The case is important guidance in narrowing the scope of the law.
Congress & CourtsZDNet

Supreme Court ruling limits use of hacking law

The Supreme Court ruled against the government in a case centered around the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act (CFAA) on Thursday, writing that the Justice Department's interpretation of the law was too broad and effectively attached "criminal penalties to a breathtaking amount of commonplace computer activity." The 6-3 decision put...
Congress & CourtsWTVR-TV

Supreme Court issues 2 unanimous decisions

The Supreme Court issued two decisions Monday, its first of what's expected to be a slew of decisions the high court will hand down in the weeks ahead of its summer break. In the first decision, the court unanimously ruled against an undocumented immigrant who attempted to challenge a charge of unlawful reentry into the U.S.
Congress & CourtsDerrick

Supreme Court rules against immigrants with temporary status

WASHINGTON (AP) — A unanimous Supreme Court ruled Monday that thousands of people living in the U.S. for humanitarian reasons are ineligible to apply to become permanent residents. Justice Elena Kagan wrote for the court that federal immigration law prohibits people who entered the country illegally and now have Temporary...
Congress & CourtsSeattle Times

Why the Supreme Court just expanded police powers — unanimously

American Indian tribes have won a small victory at the Supreme Court. In the case, U.S. v. Cooley, justices held that tribal police on a reservation can arrest and search people who are not Native American when there is probable cause to suspect them of a federal or state crime. The decision was unanimous, almost certainly for a quirky reason: The court’s liberals favor tribal sovereignty on reservations and the court’s conservatives favor expansive police power to stop and search. Conservatives also hate throwing out convictions on procedural grounds.
Politicsindiancountrytoday.com

Evening briefs in Indian Country

Kyrie Buffalo, 13, of the Seneca Nation (Turtle Clan), peers at the Canadian Horseshoe Falls while wrapped in a blanket on May 31, 2021. All three waterfalls, totaling about 800,000 gallons of water per second, were illuminated orange on Memorial Day in honor of the 215 children found in a mass grave at the site of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School in British Columbia. (Photo by Kateri Capton-Serpas via Ken Cosentino)