Brad Pitt gets joint custody of Angelina Jolie and children – Hollywood Life

By Amber Hilton
eminetra.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThey have been in court since the 2016 split. Now, the judge has officially ruled that Brad Pitt can have joint custody of Angelina Jolie and his children. Brad Pitt Has been awarded joint custody of his children Angelina Jolie After five years of legal struggle, sources Hollywood Life..The decision was filed by Angelina, 46, and the judge was a teenager. testimony In a courtroom where she claimed she made the trial “unfair.” Hollywood Life We are asking Brad and Angelina for comment.

eminetra.com
‘Hot Hollywood’ Podcast: Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt Reach Custody Agreement After Years of Battling

On this week’s episode of Us Weekly’s “Hot Hollywood” podcast, we reveal the details surrounding Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s custody agreement. The former couple has been battling it out in court for years with Pitt’s side requesting joint custody and Jolie’s attorneys arguing for her to receive sole custody of their six kids. After their private judge, judge John Ouderkirk, made his ruling to award joint custody, Jolie’s lawyers accused the judge of refusing “to hear the minor teenagers’ input to their experiences, needs, or wishes as to their custody fate,” citing a California code that says a child 14 or over should be allowed to testify if they want. The hosts dive into all of the details of the ruling and what this means amid their lengthy divorce battle.
Angelina Jolie separated from Brad Pitt and ready to find love? His answer will amaze you

Is Angelina Jolie really ready to get back together after her divorce from Brad Pitt? Here is what it is. A while ago, a rumor claimed that Angelina Jolie would have found herself in the middle of big financial problems since her divorce from Brad Pitt. At the moment, many want to put the misery of the world on the shoulders of the actress and mother of six, although in reality this is not the case at all. Angelina Jolie now seems fulfilled in her life as a single woman, although her divorce has deeply affected her expectations for romantic relationships. Recently interviewed for E! News’ Daily Pop to find out if she had any kills since her divorce from Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie replied : “I probably have a very long ‘no-no’ list. I’ve been alone for a long time now.”
HollywoodLife

Angelina Jolie Says She Can Relate To Her ‘Broken’ Role In New Movie Amid Brad Pitt Divorce

Angelina Jolie opened up about her new role in ‘Those Who Wish Me Dead’ and admitted she relates to her character ‘feeling broken’ and ‘messed up.’. Angelina Jolie is back in action in her new thriller ‘Those Who Wish Me Dead.’ And on May 15 the stunning 45-year-told Australia’s Weekend Sunrise that the character she plays in the film is “closer to her that some of her other characters.”
Angelina Jolie is back, and Hollywood is a better place because of it

Angelina Jolie’s back. After a decade out of the limelight, the Hollywood iconoclast plays the lead in the action thriller Those Who Wish Me Dead. It is a welcome return – though it may be a somewhat reluctant one for Jolie. A “change in my family situation” – as she tactfully put it, in an apparent reference to her split from Brad Pitt – meant she had to be home with her family for longer stretches of time. No longer able to commit to the longer behind-the-camera projects she has embraced over the past decade, she returned to shorter-term acting...
Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, 12, Is Stylish In Black Jean Shorts On Shopping Trip To Pet Store With Mom Angelina

Angelina Jolie’s mini-me daughter Vivienne has stunned in a pair of black denim shorts for a recent shopping trip, while her A-list mom rocked a long black dress. Angelina Jolie has enjoyed some quality time with her daughter Vivienne, 12, ahead of Mother’s Day. The 45-year-old Maleficent star was seen running errands in Los Angeles on May 7, rocking a long, black maxi dress. She looked incredibly chic in the long-sleeved dress which she paired with beige sandals, gold hoop earrings, and a black protective face mask. Angie styled her dark hair in loose waves, which fell just below her shoulders, as she rocked clear, dark-rimmed glasses.
Angelina Jolie, 45, shows off her ageless visage as she promotes her new film Those Who Wish Me Dead - and reveals how she passed downtime on set with her six children

Angelina Jolie was promoting her new film, Those Who Wish Me Dead, on Australia's The Sunday Project this weekend. And the 45-year-old actress looked absolutely ageless as she took part in an interview via video link. The Hollywood star showed off her line-free visage and porcelain skin as she discussed...
Angelina Jolie reveals her six children have been 'making sure I am OK' after Brad Pitt split: 'They take such really good care of me and we're such a team, I am very lucky'

Angelina Jolie has been split from Brad Pitt for five years now. And the Oscar winning star, 45, told E! News on Monday that her kids have been helping take care of her. 'I have six very capable children,' said the actress, who was promoting her new film Those Who Wish Me Dead. 'Of course you wake up and you just feel like, "I've got to make sure they're OK. I've got to make sure they're mentally OK."' But honestly I think a few years ago it switched and they're thinking, "I've got to make sure mom's OK."'
‘It’s traumatic’: Angelina Jolie’s ‘wrong’ for pushing for kids to testify against Brad Pitt, legal experts say

As Angelina Jolie moved this week to continue her nearly five-years-long child custody fight against Brad Pitt — by filing an appeal against a judge’s new ruling that granted Pitt joint custody — a growing chorus of family law attorneys question whether she’s really concerned about the best interests of their six children.
Hollywood Doesn’t Know What to Do With Angelina Jolie

Early in the action thriller Those Who Wish Me Dead, Angelina Jolie’s character, Hannah, straps on a parachute and hops onto the back of a pickup truck. As the vehicle snakes through the Montana wilderness, she deploys her gear and lifts off, laughing as she glides back down. Hannah’s a smoke jumper—a trained firefighter who drops into wildfires from above—and she’s clearly tough as hell.
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Is Brad Pitt’s Mini-Me! See Photos of the Look-Alike Duo

Twinning! Shiloh Jolie-Pitt may have just turned 15 years old, but she’s looking more and more like famous dad Brad Pitt with each year that passes. The first biological child of Angelina Jolie and the Moneyball actor has become a Hollywood icon. Born on May 27, 2006, in Namibia, Africa, the public was captivated by the blonde beauty from the start, although her mother was less impressed.