A liberal political action committee claims Fox News refused to air an advertisement it purchased that called the Republican party "traitors" and blamed them for the Capitol riot. The group that produced the ad, MeidasTouch, sought to run the ad on Sunday, but Fox declined. One of the group’s co-founders, Ben Meiselas, said they were informed on Friday by phone that the ad would not be run on the network. Mr Meiselas claimed he was not given a reason for the refusal by Fox News. "We couldn't have fathomed in our wildest imaginations that even Fox News would reject an...