A handwritten Einstein letter containing the famous E = mc2 equation sells for $ 1.2 million

By Vaagisha Singh
eminetra.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Lost” letter written by Albert Einstein To a rival physicist who was recently sold to an anonymous collector for $ 1.2 million at an auction. According to archivists at the Einstein Papers Project at the California Institute of Technology and the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, the handwritten letter contains Einstein’s famous E = mc2 equation, one of four known examples of the physicist’s own handwritten equation. It is one.

eminetra.com
