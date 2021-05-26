Cancel
Jacksonville, NC

Woman charged after rollover crash in Jacksonville

By WITN Web Team
WITN
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A driver was charged after Jacksonville police said they caused another vehicle to crash, rolling on its top. The mishap happened around 9:30 a.m. on Country Club Road near Villa Drive. Police said a Subaru Outback and a Chevy Trax were heading east on Country Club...

www.witn.com
