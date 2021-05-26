Cancel
Selah, WA

Selah City Administrator Don Wayman fired

By Action News Staff
KIMA TV
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSELAH -- The City Administrator of Selah, Don Wayman has been fired from his position, the mayor announced Wednesday morning. Mayor Sherry Raymond sent out the press release entitled "Employee Termination" on Wednesday. In the release, the mayor says Wayman has been released of his duties and that the City...

