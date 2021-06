HOLLYWOOD—With all the secrets that seem to be harbored by so many of our characters on the NBC soap “Days of Our Lives” it hit me the soap should be renamed “Days of Our Lies” because there are plenty of secrets that need to come to light. First off, Kristen DiMera’s reign of terror looks to have ended for the time being as she was caught red-handed by her pal, Lani, who for ONCE did the right thing and forced her pal to turn herself in.