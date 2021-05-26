Cancel
Salisbury, NC

Snow Joe adding 70 new jobs in Rowan County

By Staff Report
Salisbury Post
 8 days ago

SALISBURY — Snow Joe, together with its complementary brands Sun Joe and Aqua Joe, announced Wednesday it is expanding in Rowan County. Based in New Jersey, Snow Joe is adding a second shift to meet the market demand and hiring for up to 70 new jobs at its Salisbury facility. The business first announced its move to Salisbury in 2020, promising a $1.5 million investment in equipment and upgrades to a building on Industrial Avenue as well as 100 jobs. A news release said the business currently employs 70 people.

