Snow Joe adding 70 new jobs in Rowan County
SALISBURY — Snow Joe, together with its complementary brands Sun Joe and Aqua Joe, announced Wednesday it is expanding in Rowan County. Based in New Jersey, Snow Joe is adding a second shift to meet the market demand and hiring for up to 70 new jobs at its Salisbury facility. The business first announced its move to Salisbury in 2020, promising a $1.5 million investment in equipment and upgrades to a building on Industrial Avenue as well as 100 jobs. A news release said the business currently employs 70 people.www.salisburypost.com