Babies & Bathwater: WSJ OpEd Suggests Banning Cryptocurrency Entirely To Stop Ransomware

US investigators have recovered hundreds of thousands of dollars in cryptocurrency paid in ransom to hackers whose assault prompted the shutdown of the important thing East Coast pipeline final month, CNN reported Monday, citing individuals briefed on the matter. From the report: The Justice Division on Monday is predicted to announce particulars of the operation led by the FBI with the cooperation of the Colonial Pipeline operator, the individuals briefed on the matter mentioned. The ransom restoration is a uncommon end result for an organization that has fallen sufferer to a debilitating cyberattack within the booming prison enterprise of ransomware. Colonial Pipeline Co. CEO Joseph Blount informed The Wall Road Journal In an interview printed final month that the corporate complied with the $four.four million ransom demand as a result of officers did not know the extent of the intrusion by hackers and the way lengthy it might take to revive operations. However behind the scenes, the corporate had taken early steps to inform the FBI and adopted directions that helped investigators observe the cost to a cryptocurrency pockets utilized by the hackers, believed to be primarily based in Russia. US officers have linked the Colonial assault to a prison hacking group referred to as Darkside that’s mentioned to share its malware instruments with different prison hackers.