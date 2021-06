Given the school district’s recent contest to name Tiger Elementary, I think we should rename Park Elementary to Usedtobeapark Elementary. When the city was laid out, North Park was dedicated as public grounds. Since that dedication, there have been questions, lawsuits and opinions sought from attorneys regarding who owns the park and how it could be used. All of these came to the ultimate conclusion that North Park was the property of the citizens of the South Half of Hutchinson, held in trust by the city of Hutchinson for their benefit.