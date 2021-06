Queen Elizabeth met with Prime Minister Boris Johnson at Buckingham Palace on Wednesday. This meeting was significant for several reasons; it marked the first time Her Majesty has met with the Head of State in person in 15 months due to COVID-19. A look inside their meeting also revealed the queen keeps a lovely photo of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex tucked among the rest of her family photos. A clear indication that, no matter what critics might think, the pair are still a “much loved part of the family,” just as she said they would be when they stepped away from their senior royal roles in January 2020.